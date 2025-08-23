Uttar Pradesh News: Allahabad High Court Orders Reopening Of 30 Sealed Madrasas In Shravasti

Allahabad High Court directs reopening of sealed madrasas in Shravasti. | File Photo

Shravasti: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has directed authorities in Shravasti to reopen nearly 30 madrasas that were recently sealed. Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the order on Thursday while hearing a batch of petitions filed on behalf of the affected institutions.

Petitioners Argue Lack of Fair Process

Senior advocate Prashant Chandra, representing the petitioners, argued that the notices served for closure were neither properly communicated nor did they provide the madrasas with an opportunity to be heard. He stated that the closure orders lacked procedural fairness.

Court Emphasises Due Process Must Be Followed

The state government’s counsel opposed the petitions but the court noted that the institutions could not remain closed in the absence of compliance with laid-down procedures.

Interim Relief Extended, Madrasas to Resume Classes

In its ruling, the court emphasized that officials retain the authority to issue fresh orders if necessary, provided that due process is followed and the affected parties are given a chance to present their case. Earlier, in June, the High Court had granted interim relief in this matter, preventing the immediate enforcement of closure notices.

With Thursday’s order, the sealed institutions are expected to resume functioning while the authorities decide further action in line with legal procedures.