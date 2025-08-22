Allahabad HC Stays 2-Year Sentence Of Abbas Ansari, Paves Way For Assembly Reinstatement

Abbas Ansari receives temporary relief as Allahabad High Court stays his two-year sentence in 2022 hate speech case | File Photo

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday stayed the two-year sentence awarded to Abbas Ansari, son of late Mukhtar Ansari, in a 2022 hate speech case. Justice Sameer Jain passed the interim order, which now paves the way for restoration of Abbas’s assembly membership that was terminated on June 1, 2025.

Background of Disqualification

The disqualification came a day after the Mau MP/MLA court convicted him for remarks made during the 2022 assembly election campaign.

Abbas, who had contested from Mau Sadar on a Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, had stated that officials’ transfers would be frozen and “accounts settled first.” Following this, an FIR was registered, leading to the trial.

Legal Implications

Legal experts say the stay means Abbas can apply for reinstatement in the Uttar Pradesh assembly. The government is expected to challenge the High Court order in the Supreme Court.

Also Watch:

Defense Statement

Abbas’s lawyer Upendra Upadhyay said the case was wrongly criminalized, arguing it could at most be treated as a violation of the model code of conduct.

Temporary Relief Amid Ongoing Legal Battle

The court’s decision brings temporary relief, but the matter is likely to continue in higher judicial forums.