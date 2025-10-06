Mission Shakti 5.0: Yogi Adityanath Govt Launches ‘Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad’ In Gonda To Empower Women Through Dialogue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow/Gonda, October 6: As part of the Yogi government’s Mission Shakti 5.0 campaign, a special WhatsApp application and public hearing program for women—“Maa Pateshwari Shakti Samvad”—was launched on Monday at the Devipatan Divisional Headquarters. The initiative, aimed at women’s empowerment through dialogue, saw the active participation of over 45 women from Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, and Shravasti districts.

Women Share Grievances

During the session, women shared issues related to land disputes, village roads, ration cards, housing, and other administrative matters. Divisional Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil personally listened to their grievances, resolving four cases on the spot and instructing officials to address the remaining complaints promptly and with priority.

He also directed officials to visit women at their doorsteps to ensure quick redressal, noting that several participants faced difficulty articulating their problems.

Assistance Through Women’s Help Desk

A women’s help desk was established at the venue to assist those unable to write applications. The staff patiently documented grievances and presented them in the correct format, providing significant relief and convenience to participants.

Participation and Support

The hearing saw participation from women such as Nazreen, Lakshmi Devi, Poonam, Seema, Chanda Devi, Kajal, Vineeta, Rajkumari, Monica, and Uma, who expressed gratitude for this accessible and responsive platform. Senior women officers, including Additional Commissioner (Judicial) Meenu Rana and Deputy Commissioner (Food) Vijay Prabha, were also present and ensured swift action on various complaints.

Immediate Action by Officials

Commissioner Sushil made several phone calls to concerned officials during the hearing, giving clear directions for immediate resolution and submission of action reports. He also emphasised that complaints received via WhatsApp applications must be handled seriously and resolved promptly.

Strengthening Trust in Administration

The initiative strengthened women’s trust in the administration, with many expressing confidence that their voices are now being heard. They appreciated the Yogi government’s efforts to create a dedicated platform for women’s empowerment and problem-solving.

Focus on Future Development

In addition, participants were informed about the Viksit Uttar Pradesh @ 2047 vision, with many women offering their own suggestions and ideas to contribute to the state’s development goals.

Also Watch:

Ongoing Mission Shakti Efforts

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this weekly public hearing at the Devipatan division has become a key component of Mission Shakti, ensuring that women’s empowerment, safety, and self-reliance remain at the heart of governance.