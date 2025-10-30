Bengaluru Road Rage: Couple Ram Car Into Delivery Agent’s Bike After Minor Graze; Biker Dies On Spot Near JP Nagar (Video)

The biker rammed over by the couple | X/ @Deadlykalesh

The Bengaluru South Police have arrested a couple for allegedly murdering a young gig worker by deliberately ramming their car into his two-wheeler. What initially appeared to be a road accident was later exposed as an intentional act of violence through CCTV footage.

According to news report in India TV, the incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Saturday near Shri Ram Mandir under the Puttenahalli police station limits. The speeding car hit a two-wheeler from behind, killing Darshan, a gig worker, on the spot, while his friend Varun sustained serious injuries.

Initially registered as an unnatural death at JP Nagar Traffic Police Station, the case took a grim turn after investigators reviewed CCTV footage.

According to other media outlets, police analysis of surveillance footage revealed that the car had intentionally chased the two-wheeler before hitting it. The footage showed that moments earlier, the two-wheeler had accidentally struck the car’s side mirror, which allegedly triggered the driver’s anger.

The accused were identified as Manoj Sharma, a physical education teacher, and his wife Arti. Both were in the car at the time of the incident. Investigators said Sharma pursued the victims and deliberately rammed into their vehicle, leading to Darshan’s death.

According to various Hindi news portals, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lokesh Jaglasur confirmed that the act was deliberate and motivated by anger. He stated that the incident underscored how road rage can escalate into fatal violence if unchecked.

Case Registered Under Murder Charges

The accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and destruction of evidence.