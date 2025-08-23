Uttar Pradesh Crackdown: Govt Deploys Officials To Stop Urea Black Marketing In Border Districts

Uttar Pradesh government intensifies crackdown on urea black marketing in border districts | Representative Image

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is taking strict measures to combat the black marketing of urea, particularly in border districts. Following reports of fertilizers being sold illegally, senior officials from the Agriculture Department have been deployed to districts like Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, and Bahraich to personally verify every bag of urea sold.

Curbing Smuggling and Non-Farmer Purchases

This move aims to curb the illegal sale of fertilizers to individuals who do not own agricultural land, a practice suspected to be part of smuggling operations. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has appealed to farmers to only purchase the quantity they need, assuring them of adequate supply.

Urea Available at Subsidised Rate

He emphasized the government’s commitment to protecting farmers' interests and noted the significant subsidy on urea, which is sold at ₹266.50 per bag despite a market price of ₹2,174. Officials are identifying and taking action against those involved in hoarding and black marketing to ensure fair distribution.