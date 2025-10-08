Six Killed And Two Injured In Fire At Licensed Crackers Manufacturing Unit In Andhra Pradesh

Rayavaram: Six persons died and two injured in a fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday, said a police official.
Police suspect that the accident could have occurred due to mishandling at the crackers manufacturing unit.
Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district superintendent of police Rahul Meena said the crackers manufacturing unit was a licensed one.
"Yes, six bodies have been found. We are verifying the details of the bodies. I think it was a licensed unit only," Meena told PTI.
Further, he said the injured persons were shifted to a hospital.
