Six Killed And Two Injured In Fire At Licensed Crackers Manufacturing Unit In Andhra Pradesh

Rayavaram: Six persons died and two injured in a fire accident at a crackers manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district on Wednesday, said a police official.

Police suspect that the accident could have occurred due to mishandling at the crackers manufacturing unit.

At least six people died after massive blast and fire at a licensed firecracker-making unit in Rayavaram, Konaseema district. Fire officials & district police on scene, verifying casualty reports. Injured shifted to Anaparthi Government Hospital Fire erupted during manufacturing;… pic.twitter.com/ajth0HUqkS — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) October 8, 2025

Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district superintendent of police Rahul Meena said the crackers manufacturing unit was a licensed one.

"Yes, six bodies have been found. We are verifying the details of the bodies. I think it was a licensed unit only," Meena told PTI.

Further, he said the injured persons were shifted to a hospital.

