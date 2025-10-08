'Thank You For Your Kind Attention..': Amit Shah's Sly Dig At Donald Trump While Moving To Zoho Mail

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Pic

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, October 8, announced his decision to move from Gmail to the Made in India Zoho Mail platform. He also shared his new email ID. Shah made the announcement through an X post.

The Union Home Minister asked everybody to send mail to his new email Id from now on. "Hello everyone, I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address," Shah wrote in his X post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Taking a sly dig at US President Donald Trump, Shah further wrote, "Thank you for your kind attention to this matter". Notably, this phrase is frequently used by Trump when he has to make an announcement.

Of late, this phrase has become Trump's latest viral catchphrase. During his second term, the US President has been affixing “thank you for your attention to this matter” phrase frequently to his social media posts.

Zoho Co-Founder's Reaction:

Co-founder of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu thanked Shah for shifting to Zoho Mail. "Thank you Sir, for your faith in us. I dedicate this moment to our hard working engineers who have toiled hard in Zoho for over 20 years. They all stayed in India and worked all these years because they believed. Their faith is vindicated. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," Vembhu wrote.

Thank you Sir, for your faith in us🙏



I dedicate this moment to our hard working engineers who have toiled hard in Zoho for over 20 years.



They all stayed in India and worked all these years because they believed. Their faith is vindicated. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat🙏 https://t.co/V9us2UmX30 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) October 8, 2025

Meanwhile, in an X post, Zoho Corporation said, "We’re deeply honoured and delighted to have Hon. Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah use Zoho Mail. We sincerely thank you for the trust in Zoho."

We’re deeply honoured and delighted to have Hon. Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah use Zoho Mail. We sincerely thank you for the trust in Zoho. 🙏 https://t.co/ptvU1FbKzf — Zoho (@Zoho) October 8, 2025

Last month, in a push for technological self-reliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to adopt homegrown digital platforms as alternatives to global tech giants, including Google and Microsoft.

Highlighting the importance of 'Swadeshi Tech,' PM Modi emphasised the need to support Indian innovation to strengthen the nation’s digital ecosystem. This also came at a time when US President Donald Trump has imposed heavy tariffs on India and increased H1-B visa fee to $100,000.

Zoho is becoming popular as an alternative to Gmail in India. With a clean interface, several email management tools, and integration with Zoho’s suite of productivity apps, it caters to both personal and professional users while prioritising data privacy on Indian servers.

About The Zoho Corporation:

Zoho Corporation is an Indian multinational technology company involved in making cloud-based business software. The company was founded in 1996 by Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas. It has its headquarters in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Vembu has been hitting the headlines by building alternatives to some of the most popular global tech platforms that we use in our everyday lives, including Zoho Mail and Arattai, a secure messaging app designed to rival WhatsApp. Offering end-to-end encryption, group chats, and multimedia sharing.