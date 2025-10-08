Bihar Elections 2025: EC Permits Postal Voting For Elderly, PwDs, Essential Workers, And Service Voters

Election Commission of India | File Pic

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced that elderly voters above 85 years of age, persons with benchmark disabilities (PwDs), and service voters will be able to cast their votes through postal ballots in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

According to a press note issued by the ECI, this facility will be provided under Section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

“Such electors can avail this facility using Form 12 D and submit to the Returning Officer through their BLO within 5 days of the issuance of the notification of election. Polling teams will collect their votes at their homes,” the ECI said in its press note.

ECI to facilitate Elderly, PwD and Service Voters to vote using Postal Ballot in the Bihar Assembly elections



Read more: https://t.co/dWO15SbzCC pic.twitter.com/ocVJS1rQTW — Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) October 8, 2025

“Electors on essential services on the date of poll can apply for the postal ballot facility through the designated Nodal officer of their respective department, ‘it added.

The Commission also extended this facility to electors engaged in essential services such as fire, health, electricity, traffic, ambulance services, aviation, long-distance government road transport corporations, etc, as well as media personnel authorised to cover polling day.

Additionally, service voters will receive their ballots electronically through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) without bearing postal costs.

“Service voters will be sent their postal ballots electronically by the Returning Officer through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS), immediately on finalisation of the list of contesting candidates. Service voters are not required to bear the cost of postal services,” the poll panel said.

The ECI has instructed Returning Officers and District Election Officers to brief political parties and candidates on these provisions to ensure smooth implementation.

Read Also PM Modi Received This Unusual Gift From Deputy CM Eknath Shinde At Navi Mumbai International...

Notably, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced with the announcement of dates on Monday and earlier in the day, the poll panel also issued directions for strict implementation of the poll code in the state.

As the MCC prohibits the Centre as well as the Bihar government from making any policy announcements, the ECI has also issued directions to the Chief Secretary and Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar in this regard.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)