 Akhilesh’s Rampur Visit Marks Reset With Azam Khan, Eyes Consolidation Of Muslim-Yadav Vote
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAkhilesh’s Rampur Visit Marks Reset With Azam Khan, Eyes Consolidation Of Muslim-Yadav Vote

Akhilesh’s Rampur Visit Marks Reset With Azam Khan, Eyes Consolidation Of Muslim-Yadav Vote

Akhilesh, who arrived in Rampur by helicopter after landing at Bareilly Airport from Lucknow, was received personally by Azam Khan. Both leaders then travelled together in the same car to Khan’s residence.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met senior party leader Azam Khan in Rampur on Wednesday. | ANI

Rampur: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met senior party leader Azam Khan in Rampur on Wednesday, marking their first meeting since Khan’s release from jail last month. The two leaders held a two-hour closed-door discussion at Khan’s residence, without the presence of any family members.

Akhilesh, who arrived in Rampur by helicopter after landing at Bareilly Airport from Lucknow, was received personally by Azam Khan. Both leaders then travelled together in the same car to Khan’s residence.

After the meeting, Akhilesh told reporters, “Azam Khan sahab is a very senior leader. His shadow has always been with us. He is the tree of our party. The BJP wants to set a world record by filing cases against the Azam family. This is a big fight, and we will face it together.”

The meeting came amid speculation of strain between the two leaders after Akhilesh did not visit Khan upon his release from Sitapur jail on September 23. At that time, Khan had remarked, “We are not big leaders. If we were, a big leader would have come to receive us. Big people come to receive big people.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Construction Of OBC Hostels Across All Districts
Maharashtra Fast-Tracks Construction Of OBC Hostels Across All Districts
Mumbai News: BMC Garden Dept Hosts Workshop At Byculla Zoo To Promote Climate-Resilient And Biodiverse Urban Spaces
Mumbai News: BMC Garden Dept Hosts Workshop At Byculla Zoo To Promote Climate-Resilient And Biodiverse Urban Spaces
Maharashtra Government Waives Exam Fees For Students Affected By Floods
Maharashtra Government Waives Exam Fees For Students Affected By Floods
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police Officer Sandipan Garg Arrested, Sent To 7-Day Custody
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police Officer Sandipan Garg Arrested, Sent To 7-Day Custody
Read Also
VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Direct Salaries And Enhanced Benefits For Sanitation Workers,...
article-image

Notably, Akhilesh chose not to bring Rampur MP Mohibullah Nadvi along to the meeting, reportedly due to Khan’s disapproval. On Tuesday, Khan had said, “I will only meet Akhilesh. I don’t know the MP from Rampur. I have never met him.”

When asked about Nadvi being left behind in Bareilly, Khan said, “There is nothing about helicopters or hearts here. The administration did not permit anyone else to attend the meeting. It is not my fault. If it were another programme, I would have welcomed him. He is a big imam — so big that he became an MP even without people in Rampur knowing him.”

Explaining the absence of his family, Khan said, “My wife is away for treatment, and my son is busy with court cases. Everything has scattered, piece by piece. If there were grievances, there would have been complaints — but nothing remains now.”

Akhilesh later shared a photo of their meeting on X, writing, “What can one say about a meeting where emotions spoke in silence?”

Political observers see the meeting as a crucial step toward mending relations between the two leaders and restoring unity within the Samajwadi Party’s traditional base in western Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also
Ayodhya case: Samjwadi MP, former Sena MLA surrender in court
article-image

Political analyst Rajendra Kumar said, “This meeting is as much about optics as it is about strategy. Akhilesh needs Azam’s moral authority and connect with the Muslim electorate to strengthen his party’s core base, especially when the BJP is aggressively expanding in western Uttar Pradesh.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police Officer Sandipan Garg Arrested, Sent To 7-Day Custody

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police Officer Sandipan Garg Arrested, Sent To 7-Day Custody

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Succumbs To Injuries Days After Accident

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Succumbs To Injuries Days After Accident

Uneasy Questions Arise In Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar’s Suicide Case

Uneasy Questions Arise In Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar’s Suicide Case

Karnataka Plans 50% Reservation For Women In GBA Corporations

Karnataka Plans 50% Reservation For Women In GBA Corporations

Jammu & Kashmir News: Massive Search Operation Launched In Kokernag To Trace 2 Missing Soldiers

Jammu & Kashmir News: Massive Search Operation Launched In Kokernag To Trace 2 Missing Soldiers