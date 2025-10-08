VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Direct Salaries And Enhanced Benefits For Sanitation Workers, Urges Valmiki Community To Empower Future Leaders

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that sanitation and contractual workers in Uttar Pradesh will now receive their salaries directly through government corporations, eliminating private outsourcing intermediaries. He also declared that sanitation workers will receive ₹5 lakh health insurance and accident compensation of ₹35–40 lakh through bank arrangements.

Valmiki Heritage and Education

Speaking at the Maharshi Valmiki Manifestation Day ceremony at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, the CM said, “Your safety is society’s safety; your respect is respect for Valmiki’s heritage.” He urged the Valmiki community to educate their children and empower future leaders.

त्रिकालदर्शी महर्षि वाल्मीकि जी की जयंती के अवसर पर लखनऊ में आयोजित 'महर्षि वाल्मीकि प्रकट दिवस' समारोह में... https://t.co/VXzv7LPSSP — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 7, 2025

Legacy of Character and Righteousness

Highlighting Valmiki’s legacy, Yogi said the sage established ideals of character and righteousness through the Ramayana. He compared Lord Ram’s conduct to a timeless model of propriety, adding, “Ram never violated the line of propriety the Lakshman Rekha.”

Political Context and Call for Unity

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh, and several ministers were present at the event. Yogi criticized opposition parties for “vote bank politics” and for ignoring Valmiki ideals, adding that the double-engine government is working to realize “Ram Rajya” a discrimination free society.

Conclusion on National Development

The CM concluded by calling for devotion to Valmiki’s teachings and national unity, saying, “A society rooted in Valmiki’s ideals will build a self-reliant and developed India.”