West Bengal Woman Thrown Off Under Constructed Building Roof In South 24 Parganas; BJP Alleges TMC Goons Behind Attack— Video

West Bengal Woman Thrown Off Roof In South 24 Parganas | X/@BJP4Bengal

A woman was allegedly beaten up and thrown off the roof of a single-storey under-construction house in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said on Saturday.

The incident that occurred in the Raydighi area on Friday triggered a political row with the BJP claiming that the woman was its activist and was "pushed off the house terrace by a Trinamool Congress' goon".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The ruling party dismissed the allegation, claiming that the BJP was "trying to politicise the incident that was the fallout of a tiff between two neighbours".

A preliminary investigation revealed that Mangla Halder had a scuffle with the members of another family over the rooftop construction under a state-sponsored project, a senior officer said.

"We are investigating the incident, and a search is underway for the main accused Tanay Paik," he said.

The woman is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, and her condition is serious, the officer said, adding that the police will talk to her to stitch the sequence of events once she recovers from injuries.

The BJP shared a purported video of the incident on X, claiming that its woman worker was "pushed off the terrace by the TMC goon in Raydighi’s Debipur (Tentulberia booth)".

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"The woman BJP worker protested against an illegal party office on her own land. They attacked her and pushed her off her own terrace," the saffron camp claimed on the social media platform.

"Mamata still has the gall to ask for votes from Bengalis. The time has come to end her terror regime in our state,” the state BJP unit claimed.

A district Trinamool Congress leader said, “The BJP is politicising the incident, which is the fallout of a tiff between two neighbours in the area. We urge the police to conduct a free and fair probe and arrest those involved."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)