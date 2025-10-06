Uttar Pradesh: Ayodhya Gears Up For Deepotsav 2025 Under CM Yogi Adityanath's Guidance | PTI (Representative Image)

Ayodhya: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, preparations for the grand Deepotsav 2025, organized by Dr. Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, have begun. The event now renowned worldwide will illuminate the sacred city of Lord Shri Ram. Meanwhile, marking work on the ghats is progressing rapidly.

Under the direction of Vice Chancellor Colonel Dr. Bijendra Singh, the university team is working to make the ghats organized and visually appealing. Prof. Sant Sharan Mishra, the nodal officer of Deepotsav, said that after thorough cleaning of the ghats under his supervision, the marking work has started. He added that for the beautiful arrangement of lamps, each block is being marked in an area of 4.5 square feet, while 2.5 feet-wide pathways are being left for devotees’ movement.

A total of 56 ghats have been selected for Deepotsav, where millions of lamps will make Ayodhya shine brightly. The marking committee, led by Dr. Ranjan Singh (Head, Department of Microbiology), and his team will complete the task within a week.

According to the university administration, online registration of 30,000 volunteers for the smooth execution of the event is in its final stage. The lamp supply process will also begin soon.

This grand Deepotsav will not only further highlight Ayodhya’s cultural and spiritual identity on the global stage but will once again spread the message of ‘Ram Ki Nagri Prakash Ki Nagri’ across the world.