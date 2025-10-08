 Uttar Pradesh News: Body Found In Deoria Medical College Water Tank Used For Daily Consumption
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh News: Body Found In Deoria Medical College Water Tank Used For Daily Consumption

Uttar Pradesh News: Body Found In Deoria Medical College Water Tank Used For Daily Consumption

For nearly ten days, students, staff, and patients unknowingly consumed contaminated water before the shocking discovery was made. The issue came to light when several students complained of a foul smell in the drinking water, prompting cleaning staff to open the tank for inspection.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 09:29 PM IST
article-image
The issue came to light when several students complained of a foul smell in the drinking water, prompting cleaning staff to open the tank for inspection. | @AmareshLive - X

Deoria: A horrifying incident has rattled Maharshi Devrah Baba Medical College in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, after a decomposed human body was discovered inside the main water tank that supplied water for tea, snacks, and daily use across the hospital and hostel premises.

For nearly ten days, students, staff, and patients unknowingly consumed contaminated water before the shocking discovery was made. The issue came to light when several students complained of a foul smell in the drinking water, prompting cleaning staff to open the tank for inspection. Inside, they found the decomposed body of a man, believed to be in his mid-40s, floating in the cemented tank located on the fifth floor of the building.

The fire brigade worked for over six hours to retrieve the body, which had decomposed so severely that the skin peeled off on contact. The tank has since been sealed, and water supply to the campus has been diverted to alternative sources through tankers. Forensic experts have collected water and environmental samples to assess contamination levels and potential health risks.

Read Also
Delhi Horror: Woman Pours Boiling Oil & Chilli Powder On Sleeping Husband In Madangir
article-image

District Magistrate Divya Mittal, who led an on-site inspection, found the tank unlocked and liquor bottles near the area, pointing to severe lapses in campus security and maintenance. The discovery has triggered outrage among students and locals, with reports indicating that complaints about the water’s foul odour had been ignored by the administration for at least three days.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO
US Lawmakers Urge President Donald Trump To Repair Ties With India, Reverse Tariff Hikes Hurting Americans
US Lawmakers Urge President Donald Trump To Repair Ties With India, Reverse Tariff Hikes Hurting Americans
'Don’t Trust Amit Shah': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns PM Modi, Slams Home Minister, Compares Him To 'Mir Jafar' - VIDEO
'Don’t Trust Amit Shah': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns PM Modi, Slams Home Minister, Compares Him To 'Mir Jafar' - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project Underway
Mumbai News: Siddhivinayak Temple To Launch 'Anna Daan' Service; ₹494 Crore Beautification Project Underway

Following the revelations, Principal Secretary (Medical Education) suspended college principal Dr. Rajesh Kumar Barnwal with immediate effect. Dr. Rajni from Etah Medical College has been appointed as acting principal during the inquiry. A five-member committee led by the Chief Development Officer has been constituted to probe the incident, focusing on campus security, water safety protocols, and administrative negligence.

Authorities are working to identify the deceased and determine whether foul play, accident, or suicide was involved. The investigation has raised serious questions about hygiene, safety, and management standards at government medical institutions in Uttar Pradesh.

Read Also
VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Announces Direct Salaries And Enhanced Benefits For Sanitation Workers,...
article-image

Officials said strict action will be taken against those responsible for negligence that endangered the lives of hundreds of students, patients, and staff.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP After TMC Delegation Stopped At Tripura Airport - VIDEO

'Don’t Trust Amit Shah': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns PM Modi, Slams Home Minister,...

'Don’t Trust Amit Shah': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Warns PM Modi, Slams Home Minister,...

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police Officer Sandipan Garg Arrested, Sent To 7-Day Custody

Zubeen Garg Death Case: Assam Police Officer Sandipan Garg Arrested, Sent To 7-Day Custody

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Succumbs To Injuries Days After Accident

Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Succumbs To Injuries Days After Accident

Uneasy Questions Arise In Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar’s Suicide Case

Uneasy Questions Arise In Haryana IGP Y Puran Kumar’s Suicide Case