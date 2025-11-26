 Haryana Shocker: 2 Minor Basketball Players Die In Separate Freak Court Incidents In Rohtak, Jhajjar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Shocker: 2 Minor Basketball Players Die In Separate Freak Court Incidents In Rohtak, Jhajjar

Haryana Shocker: 2 Minor Basketball Players Die In Separate Freak Court Incidents In Rohtak, Jhajjar

The first incident was reported from Bahadurgarh on Sunday when Aman had gone to a local stadium for practice when the basketball pole suddenly fell on him, injuring him grievously. He was rushed to civil hospital and later PGIMS in the neighbouring Rohtak district, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
2 Minor Basketball Players Die In Separate Freak Court Incidents In Rohtak, Jhajjar |

Chandigarh: In two separate back-to-back shocking incidents, two minor basketball players, including a national player, died while practicing in the courts after the basketball poles reportedly collapsed and fell on them in Rohtak and Bahadurgarh town of Jhajjar district.

Both the incidents took place at the sports facilities run under the state government.

The deceased have been identified as Aman, 15, of Bahadurgarh and Hardik, 16, of Lakhan Majra in Rohtak district; both the players were class X students.

The first incident was reported from Bahadurgarh on Sunday when Aman had gone to a local stadium for practice when the basketball pole suddenly fell on him, injuring him grievously. He was rushed to civil hospital and later PGIMS in the neighbouring Rohtak district, where he succumbed to his injuries.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice Note Alleging Harassment
Navi Mumbai Crime: 25-Year-Old Ulwe Woman Arrested After Neighbour Dies By Suicide, Leaves Voice Note Alleging Harassment
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai
CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry Partnerships
CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry Partnerships
What Is Apong? Arunachal Pradesh's Local Alcohol Referenced In Family Man S3
What Is Apong? Arunachal Pradesh's Local Alcohol Referenced In Family Man S3
Read Also
Punjab News: 4 Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held With 7 Pistols After Encounter
article-image

The latest tragic incident took place in Lakhan Majra village stadium on Tuesday where Hardik was seriously injured after the basketball pole collapsed on him when he was attempting a dunk during solo practice Tuesday morning. The basket rim along with the iron pole collapsed and fell on him striking his chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The shocking incident was also captured by a CCTV camera installed near the basketball court.

Hardik had won medals at 47th sub-junior national championship at Kangra, 49th sub-junior nationals (Hyderabad) and 39th youth nationals at Puducherry.

Both the incidents which took place within 48-hours shocked the state as these raised serious questions about the state of sports facilities, quality and maintenance of the equipment installed there.

Read Also
VIDEO: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces World-Class Guru Tegh Bahadur University In Anandpur Sahib
article-image

DISTS SPORTS OFFICERS SUSPENDED

Meanwhile, sensing the gravity of the matter, sports minister Gaurav Gautam on Wednesday suspended the sports officers of the two districts and ordered a high-level inquiry into the incidents ordering inspecting all the sports facilities and removing unsafe equipment from there.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Haryana Shocker: 2 Minor Basketball Players Die In Separate Freak Court Incidents In Rohtak, Jhajjar

Haryana Shocker: 2 Minor Basketball Players Die In Separate Freak Court Incidents In Rohtak, Jhajjar

'Yahi Kaam Accha Lagta Hai...': YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Takes Dig At Dhruv Rathee For Backing Kunal...

'Yahi Kaam Accha Lagta Hai...': YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Takes Dig At Dhruv Rathee For Backing Kunal...

Telangana MLA Adi Srinivas, Collector Narrowly Escape As Under-Construction House Basement Collapses...

Telangana MLA Adi Srinivas, Collector Narrowly Escape As Under-Construction House Basement Collapses...

Karnataka Power Tussle: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Assures Meeting As DK Shivakumar Stakes Claim...

Karnataka Power Tussle: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Assures Meeting As DK Shivakumar Stakes Claim...

Ahmedabad To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: Know How India Performed In 2010 Delhi CWG

Ahmedabad To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: Know How India Performed In 2010 Delhi CWG