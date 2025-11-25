 VIDEO: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Announces World-Class Guru Tegh Bahadur University In Anandpur Sahib
Rajesh Moudgil
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that a world-class university named after Guru Tegh Bahadur will be set up in Anandpur Sahib.

Mann made this announcement while speaking at the concluding function of the state government’s three-day "sarv dharam sammelan" (all-religion meet) and a series of functions held to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur .

He said that the proposed varsity would be a global centre for high-quality education, research and studies inspired by the Guru’s message of human rights, peace and sacrifice. He also announced that a heritage street will also come up in Anandpur Sahib.

Also, this announcement came after the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, who in his address also urged Mann to build a befitting tribute to the Guru and said that there should be a world-class university in Anandpur Sahib.

Punjab News: Golden Temple Galiara, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo Declared As Holy Cities
article-image

It may be recalled that on Monday, the state government had also held a special vidhan sabha session at Anandpur Sahib during which Mann had announced to declare walled city of Amritsar, Talwandi Sabo (district Bathinda) and Anandpur Sahib (district Ropar) as holy cities in Punjab. The sale and use of meat, liquor, tobacco and other intoxicants will be prohibited in these cities.

