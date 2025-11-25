 Punjab News: Golden Temple Galiara, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo Declared As Holy Cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab News: Golden Temple Galiara, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo Declared As Holy Cities

Punjab News: Golden Temple Galiara, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo Declared As Holy Cities

Briefing newspersons in the context, chief minister Bhagwant Mann Mann and Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that since decades people have been seeking holy city status for these towns.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: Punjab government on Monday decided to accord holy city status to towns having all the Takhts viz Amritsar walled city, Talwandi Sabo and Anandpur sahib in the state.

Briefing newspersons in the context, chief minister Bhagwant Mann Mann and Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that since decades people have been seeking holy city status for these towns.

They said that during the programmes dedicated to the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, this special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly is being held on the sacred soil of Anandpur Sahib.

They said the sale and use of meat, liquor, tobacco, and other intoxicants will be prohibited in these cities to fulfil the long-pending demand of the devotees.

FPJ Shorts
Young Golfers Stun Field To Win Willingdon Annual Putting Competition
Young Golfers Stun Field To Win Willingdon Annual Putting Competition
Legends Pro T20 League To Debut In Goa, Promising A Festival Of World-Class Cricket & Unmatched Fan Experience
Legends Pro T20 League To Debut In Goa, Promising A Festival Of World-Class Cricket & Unmatched Fan Experience
​'Constitutional Dilemma On OBC Quota In Zilla Parishad Elections': Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
​'Constitutional Dilemma On OBC Quota In Zilla Parishad Elections': Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
BMC Collects ₹3,722 Crore Property Tax, Achieves 50% Of Annual Target
BMC Collects ₹3,722 Crore Property Tax, Achieves 50% Of Annual Target
Read Also
Punjab Horror: Man Strangles Teenage Girl To Death After Failed Rape Attempt In Jalandhar; Accused...
article-image

Earlier, Mann moved this resolution in the Punjab assembly which was unanimously passed by the Vidhan Sabha. He said that along with this, an interfaith committee related to all religious institutions in these holy cities will be formed, comprising representatives of all faiths.

Mann said that the state government will make dedicated efforts for the development, cleanliness, security, and promotion of religious tourism in these holy cities. He said that for this state government will allocate the necessary budget, and also seek funds from the Central government as this is imperative to perpetuate the legacy of these towns for our coming generations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab News: Golden Temple Galiara, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo Declared As Holy Cities

Punjab News: Golden Temple Galiara, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo Declared As Holy Cities

News Anchor Found Hanging Inside Newsroom Weeks Before Her Wedding In Guwahati; Suicide Suspected

News Anchor Found Hanging Inside Newsroom Weeks Before Her Wedding In Guwahati; Suicide Suspected

Bihar Congress Chief Rajesh Kumar Orders District Leaders To Review Poor Poll Performance

Bihar Congress Chief Rajesh Kumar Orders District Leaders To Review Poor Poll Performance

Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Gives Birth To Baby Girl On Birthday Of Husband She Allegedly Killed

Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Gives Birth To Baby Girl On Birthday Of Husband She Allegedly Killed

DGCA Issues Urgent Advisory As Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Eruption Moves Toward...

DGCA Issues Urgent Advisory As Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Eruption Moves Toward...