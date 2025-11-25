Punjab News: Golden Temple Galiara, Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo Declared As Holy Cities

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann |

Chandigarh: Punjab government on Monday decided to accord holy city status to towns having all the Takhts viz Amritsar walled city, Talwandi Sabo and Anandpur sahib in the state.

Briefing newspersons in the context, chief minister Bhagwant Mann Mann and Punjab’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal said that since decades people have been seeking holy city status for these towns.

They said that during the programmes dedicated to the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, this special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly is being held on the sacred soil of Anandpur Sahib.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

They said the sale and use of meat, liquor, tobacco, and other intoxicants will be prohibited in these cities to fulfil the long-pending demand of the devotees.

Earlier, Mann moved this resolution in the Punjab assembly which was unanimously passed by the Vidhan Sabha. He said that along with this, an interfaith committee related to all religious institutions in these holy cities will be formed, comprising representatives of all faiths.

Mann said that the state government will make dedicated efforts for the development, cleanliness, security, and promotion of religious tourism in these holy cities. He said that for this state government will allocate the necessary budget, and also seek funds from the Central government as this is imperative to perpetuate the legacy of these towns for our coming generations.