News Anchor Found Hanging Inside Newsroom Weeks Before Her Wedding In Guwahati; Suicide Suspected

News Anchor Found Hanging Inside Newsroom Weeks Before Her Wedding In Guwahati | Instagram

Guwahati, November 24: In a shocking incident, a young woman news anchor was found dead inside her office in Assam's Guwahati. The woman anchor was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside the newsroom at her office and the police have reportedly also found a suicide note.

There are reports that the woman was preparing for her wedding which was scheduled to take place in few weeks. Her family members are suspecting that she took the extreme step of ending her life allegedly over financial stress.

The shocking incident reportedly occurred on Monday morning and the anchor has been identified as Ritumoni Roy (27) who worked with a local news portal which is based in the Christian Basti area of the city. She was going to get married on December 5 and was preparing for it. What was expected to be a time of celebration has now turned into deep mourning for her family.

The police confirmed that the woman was found hanging inside her office and that they recovered the dead body along with the suicide note. They further said that they are investigating the cause of the suicide and forensic team is examining the spot where the incident occurred.

The police has initiated an investigation into the matter and took the dead body into their custody after which they sent it for post-mortem. They have stated that the cause of death will be clear only after the post-mortem report and forensic investigation is complete.

The note left by Ritumoni reportedly mentioned that she took the decision for everyone’s happiness and asked them to Stay well without her and forgive her.

Ritimoni’s death has sparked discussions about mental health and workplace stress in the media industry. Her colleagues described her as talented, hardworking and preparing excitedly for her upcoming wedding.