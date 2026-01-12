UP Shivers Under Cold Wave As Fog Blankets 25 Districts, 2 Die In Chitrakoot | ANI

Lucknow: A harsh cold wave swept across Uttar Pradesh on Monday, bringing life to a near standstill in many parts of the state as dense fog reduced visibility, disrupted transport services and forced authorities to shut schools in several districts.

Officials said two people died in Chitrakoot due to extreme cold. Temperatures dipped sharply following snowfall in the hill regions, intensifying icy conditions across the plains. Bareilly recorded a minimum temperature of 3.8 degrees Celsius, while thick fog enveloped at least 25 districts including Gorakhpur, Jaunpur and Basti from early morning.

Visibility dropped to less than 20 metres at several locations, making movement on roads extremely difficult. Traffic thinned out on highways and arterial routes, with long stretches appearing deserted as vehicles crawled through the fog.

Rail and air services were badly affected. More than 50 trains passing through or heading to Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi were delayed. Railway officials said at least nine trains arrived in Lucknow six to fourteen hours behind schedule. Flight operations were also hit, with over ten flights delayed at Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Varanasi airports. An IndiGo flight from Mumbai landed in Lucknow at 8.56 am, over 20 minutes behind its scheduled arrival time.

With temperatures continuing to fall, district administrations ordered the closure of schools as a precautionary measure. In Noida, schools up to Class 8 will remain closed till January 15. Jhansi has announced closure of schools up to Class 8 till January 14. In Gorakhpur, Agra and Bijnor, schools up to Class 8 will stay shut till January 13, while in Meerut schools will remain closed till January 12. In Ghaziabad, schools up to Class 5 have been closed till January 15.

The Jhansi administration said the decision was taken due to a continuous dip in minimum temperatures. In an order issued by Basic Shiksha Adhikari Vipul Shiv Sagar, officials noted that severe cold, icy winds and prolonged exposure during early mornings and late nights could adversely affect children’s health.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath appealed to people to remain cautious, especially while driving in foggy conditions. In a message to citizens, he said deaths caused by road accidents due to negligence cause him deep pain and warned that thousands lose their lives every year because of careless driving. He urged motorists to avoid using mobile phones while driving, maintain safe speeds, never drive under the influence of alcohol and always wear helmets and seat belts.

Weather experts have indicated that the cold spell may intensify further. Lucknow-based meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh said a western disturbance is active over northern Pakistan and its impact is being seen in the upper-level winds reaching Uttar Pradesh. He said temperatures could fall by another two to three degrees, making mornings and evenings harsher, though sunshine during the day may bring limited relief.

The Meteorological Department has advised people to avoid unnecessary early morning travel and take precautions against cold-related illnesses as foggy conditions are likely to persist over the next few days.