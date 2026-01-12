 Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS After Suffering 2 Bouts Of Unconsciousness
Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, after reportedly fainting twice at home on January 10. Reports said he suffered two bouts of unconsciousness in the washroom. He has had similar episodes earlier and was hospitalised in March 2025 for chest pain. Dhankhar resigned on July 21 citing health reasons later.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Fomer Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after he reportedly fainted twice at home on January 10.

According to reports, Dhankhar suffered “two bouts of unconsciousness” in the washroom on Saturday. The former Rajya Sabha Chairman is said to have lost consciousness on several occasions in the past as well. In March 2025, he was admitted to AIIMS’ critical care unit after experiencing chest pain.

He resigned as Vice President on July 21, citing health reasons.

