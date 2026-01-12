Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted To AIIMS After Suffering 2 Bouts Of Unconsciousness

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, after he reportedly fainted twice at home on January 10.
According to reports, Dhankhar suffered “two bouts of unconsciousness” in the washroom on Saturday. The former Rajya Sabha Chairman is said to have lost consciousness on several occasions in the past as well. In March 2025, he was admitted to AIIMS’ critical care unit after experiencing chest pain.
He resigned as Vice President on July 21, citing health reasons.
