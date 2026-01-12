Bengaluru Shocker: 55-Year-Old Woman Hacked To Death On Busy Road

Representave image

Bengaluru: A tragic incident has come to light from North Bengaluru. A 55-year-old woman was murdered with a machete on a busy road on Monday, triggering panic and outrage among locals.

The victim has been identified as Drakshayini. The incident took place in Kudurugere village as Drakshayini was returning home after visiting her grandson's school to serve him lunch.

The assailant arrived on a motorcycle, intercepted her on the road, and suddenly attacked her with a machete, slitting her throat before fleeing the scene.

The woman died on the spot, with her body lying in a pool of blood. Police stated that the weapon allegedly used in the crime was found near the body. The attack took place in the afternoon when several people were present on the road, leaving locals shocked.

After the incident, police officials, along with a forensic team, visited the scene and conducted an inspection.

Family members of the deceased suspect a relative of committing the murder and have claimed that it was premeditated.

Police Action

Police have registered a case, recorded statements from family members, and launched a manhunt for the accused, who currently remains at large