 Bengaluru: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Killing 34-Year-Old Woman For Refusing Sexual Advances
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBengaluru: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Killing 34-Year-Old Woman For Refusing Sexual Advances

Bengaluru: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Killing 34-Year-Old Woman For Refusing Sexual Advances

Police have arrested 18-year-old Karnal Kurai for the murder of 34-year-old Bengaluru software engineer Sharmila D K. Investigators say he entered her home, sought sexual favours, and smothered her when she resisted. He allegedly set fire to destroy evidence and fled with her phone. Further investigation is underway. Police have filed charges murder and destruction.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
article-image

Investigation into the murder of a 34-year-old Bengaluru software engineer has revealed that she was killed by an 18-year-old man after she resisted his sexual advances.

The victim, identified as Sharmila D K, was found dead at her residence in Subramany Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar on January 3. Initially, investigators suspected that the woman, who worked at IT firm Accenture, had died of suffocation after a fire broke out in her apartment.

After the incident, police took custody of the body and registered an Unnatural Death Report under Section 194(3)(iv) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and launched an investigation.

During the probe, police questioned Karnal Kurai, 18, who lived in a house adjacent to the victim’s home. Kurai later confessed to killing Sharmila during interrogation.

FPJ Shorts
'Our Softness Is Not Liability': Teyana Taylor Breaks Down After Winning FIRST Golden Globe Award, Sends Message To Black Women—VIDEO
'Our Softness Is Not Liability': Teyana Taylor Breaks Down After Winning FIRST Golden Globe Award, Sends Message To Black Women—VIDEO
Sensex Rebounds Sharply After Intraday Slump, Nifty50 Crosses 25,700 Amid US-India Trade Hopes
Sensex Rebounds Sharply After Intraday Slump, Nifty50 Crosses 25,700 Amid US-India Trade Hopes
Blue Dart Maps India’s 2025 Delivery Boom, Logs 2 Billion Km Road Haul & 47 Million Secure Parcels
Blue Dart Maps India’s 2025 Delivery Boom, Logs 2 Billion Km Road Haul & 47 Million Secure Parcels
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Fan Dies While Watching Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara Starrer In Hyderabad - Video
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Fan Dies While Watching Chiranjeevi-Nayanthara Starrer In Hyderabad - Video

According to police, Kurai entered the woman’s house around 9 pm on January 3 through a window and asked her for sexual favours. When she refused, he allegedly forcefully covered her mouth and nose until she became semi-conscious. The victim, while trying to escape, sustained injuries.

Read Also
'I Killed My Wife For You': Bengaluru Doctor Sent Messages To Multiple Women Weeks After Murdering...
article-image

Police said the accused collected the victim’s clothes and other incriminating materials on the bedroom mattress and set them on fire to destroy evidence. He then fled the scene with the victim’s mobile phone.

Following Kurai’s confession and corroborating evidence, the accused has been charged with murder and destruction of evidence. Police said further investigation into the case is ongoing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'No Country More Essential To Washington Than India': US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor

'No Country More Essential To Washington Than India': US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor

'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food...

'I Lived Their Day': Raghav Chadha Turns Undercover Blinkit Delivery Rider For A Day, Picks Up Food...

Bengaluru: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Killing 34-Year-Old Woman For Refusing Sexual Advances

Bengaluru: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Killing 34-Year-Old Woman For Refusing Sexual Advances

From Salman Khan To Friedrich Merz: List Of Prominent Personalities Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi...

From Salman Khan To Friedrich Merz: List Of Prominent Personalities Who've Flown Kite With PM Modi...

PSLV-C62 Mission: ISRO's Rocket Loses Control After Launch, 16 Satellites Lost In Space

PSLV-C62 Mission: ISRO's Rocket Loses Control After Launch, 16 Satellites Lost In Space