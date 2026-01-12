Bengaluru: 18-Year-Old Arrested For Killing 34-Year-Old Woman For Refusing Sexual Advances

Investigation into the murder of a 34-year-old Bengaluru software engineer has revealed that she was killed by an 18-year-old man after she resisted his sexual advances.

The victim, identified as Sharmila D K, was found dead at her residence in Subramany Layout in Ramamurthy Nagar on January 3. Initially, investigators suspected that the woman, who worked at IT firm Accenture, had died of suffocation after a fire broke out in her apartment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After the incident, police took custody of the body and registered an Unnatural Death Report under Section 194(3)(iv) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and launched an investigation.

During the probe, police questioned Karnal Kurai, 18, who lived in a house adjacent to the victim’s home. Kurai later confessed to killing Sharmila during interrogation.

According to police, Kurai entered the woman’s house around 9 pm on January 3 through a window and asked her for sexual favours. When she refused, he allegedly forcefully covered her mouth and nose until she became semi-conscious. The victim, while trying to escape, sustained injuries.

Police said the accused collected the victim’s clothes and other incriminating materials on the bedroom mattress and set them on fire to destroy evidence. He then fled the scene with the victim’s mobile phone.

Following Kurai’s confession and corroborating evidence, the accused has been charged with murder and destruction of evidence. Police said further investigation into the case is ongoing.