'I Killed My Wife For You': Bengaluru Doctor Sent Messages To Multiple Women Weeks After Murdering His Wife, Reveals Probe | X

Bengaluru: In a latest development in the death of dermatologist Kruthika M Reddy, investigating officials have uncovered some disturbing evidence suggesting the involvement of her husband, general surgeon Mahendra Reddy GS, in the case.

According to a report by India Today, the probe revealed that Mahendra sent chilling messages to several women weeks after his wife's murder. The messages, reading “I killed my wife for you,” were discovered in the payment note section of the transactions made through his PhonePe app.

Here's What the Probe Revealed

According to the report, the police said Mahendra sent the message to at least four or five women, including a medical professional who had earlier rejected his advances. The messages came to light when investigators retrieved data from his seized phone and laptop, which were later examined by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

According to police sources, the accused appeared to make attempts to rekindle old relationships after his wife’s death. The findings added a new layer of complexity to the case, which had initially been registered as an unnatural death before being reclassified as murder following toxicology confirmation.

Propofol Poisoning and Criminal Background

Mahendra, who was arrested in October, allegedly murdered his wife by administering Propofol, an anaesthetic drug restricted to hospital use. Both were employed at Victoria Hospital and had gotten married in May 2024. On April 23 this year, Kruthika collapsed at her father’s residence in Marathahalli, where she had been recuperating due to health concerns.

Mahendra had reportedly visited her over two days, administering intravenous injections under the guise of medical treatment. She was declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. Following her sister’s insistence on further inquiry, forensic analysis confirmed traces of Propofol in multiple organs, establishing deliberate administration of the sedative drug.

The case was subsequently booked under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

Police also revealed that Mahendra’s family had prior criminal links. His twin brother, Nagendra Reddy, faced multiple cheating and criminal cases in 2018, while Mahendra and another brother were co-accused in a 2023 threat case. Kruthika’s family claimed that these details were hidden from them before the marriage.