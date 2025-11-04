Heart-Wrenching VIDEO: Helpless Father Carries Sick Daughter On Foot After Ambulance Gets Stuck In Massive Traffic Jam In UP's Deoria

Helpless Father Carries Sick Daughter On Foot After Ambulance Gets Stuck In Traffic Jam | X

Deoria, Uttar Pradesh: A heart-wrenching video from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria has surfaced on social media, showing a father carrying his sick daughter in his arms after their ambulance got stuck in a heavy traffic jam. The incident has exposed the poor state of health infrastructure in the state. Samajwadi Party slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the incident came to light and the police have initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Incident Details

The father who has been identified as Swaminath from Madhavpur village in Salempur tehsil was taking his 20-year-old daughter Pinky Kumari to the hospital for treatment when the vehicle was trapped in traffic jam on Mandi Road near Salempur station.

As the traffic did not move and his daughter’s condition started getting worse, the helpless father decided to get down and walk through the crowd carrying her.

Timely Help

The video shows him struggling to make his way through the massive traffic jam, while several vehicles including other ambulances were stuck in the congestion. Fortunately, after walking some distance, he managed to find an auto-rickshaw that helped him reach the hospital in time.

Regular Traffic Jams

It is being said that traffic jams near Salempur Mandi are a daily problem due to wrong parking by traders and vehicles blocking the road. The police reportedly arrived after the video surfaced online. The video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism over civic mismanagement in the state.

Samajwadi Party Slams BJP

Reacting to the incident, the Samajwadi Party slammed the ruling BJP government, saying, “This BJP government has become the enemy of the people. Ambulances are getting stuck in traffic jams, putting patients’ lives in danger. This corrupt and careless government has no concern for the safety of its citizens.”

Police Statement

The police said, "In connection with the case, a joint team of Salempur Police Station and Salempur Nagar Panchayat is taking action as per regulations against those setting up shops by encroaching on the road and against vehicles."