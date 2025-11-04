 On Camera: Man Tied To Pole, Beaten After Being Caught Stealing Gas Cylinder In UP’s Pilibhit
On Camera: Man Tied To Pole, Beaten After Being Caught Stealing Gas Cylinder In UP’s Pilibhit

The man allegedly entered a shop through the back door and was collecting items when he was caught red-handed.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
A man was tied to a pole and thrashed after he was allegedly caught red-handed stealing a gas cylinder in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

According to reports, the incident took place at a Ramleela fair in Puranpur Nagar, where the youth was caught stealing a mobile phone and gas cylinder.

The man allegedly entered a shop through the back door and was collecting items when he was caught red-handed. Within moments, a crowd gathered at the spot. The angry crowd tied the thief to a pole.

Later, the accused was handed over to police. The incident reportedly took place on Monday. In this regard, a case has been registered against unknown persons by the in-charge of the police outpost, Arun Kumar.

