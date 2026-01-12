 Bengaluru: Woman Arrested For Assaulting Home Guard After Being Advised To Wear ‘Decent Clothes’
A woman in her late twenties, Damini alias Mohini, was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly assaulting home guard Lakshmi Narasamma near KR Puram railway station. Police said the attack followed advice to dress decently after miscreants harassed her. The home guard suffered facial injuries. The accused was remanded to judicial custody by a city court.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 07:14 PM IST
A woman in her late twenties has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman home guard after being advised about her clothing and safety. The accused, identified as Damini alias Mohini, a resident of Narayanapura in Mahadevapura, works with a private company. The victim, Lakshmi Narasamma, is a home guard attached to the Banasawadi traffic police station and was treated as an outpatient at a private hospital for injuries suffered in the attack.

Police said the incident occurred on Friday evening near KR Puram railway station when a few miscreants reportedly passed lewd remarks at Damini over her attire. Narasamma, who was on traffic duty nearby, intervened and drove the men away. She then advised Damini to dress more cautiously to avoid such situations and also suggested that she avoid walking on the busy road due to heavy traffic.

Officials said Damini became enraged by the remarks and suddenly turned aggressive, attacking Narasamma. The assault was reportedly severe, leaving the home guard with bleeding injuries to her face and nose. Police personnel reached the spot soon after and detained the accused.

Following a complaint filed by Narasamma, Damini was formally arrested and produced before a court, which remanded her to judicial custody at Bengaluru Central Prison. During questioning, Damini told police that she had studied in the Maldives and later completed a BBM degree from a private college in Bengaluru.

