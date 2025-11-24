DGCA Issues Urgent Advisory As Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Eruption Moves Toward India | X

New Delhi, November 24: India’s aviation authorities have issued an urgent operational advisory after a massive volcanic ash plume began moving towards the country on Monday evening. The ash cloud was released from the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia, which erupted on Sunday (November 23).

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has warned all airlines and pilots about possible disruptions, citing active volcanic ash movement over Oman and the release of an official Volcanic Ash Advisory along with an ASHTAM (a special NOTAM issued for volcanic ash).

Ash Cloud Moving Toward India

According to forecasts, the volcanic ash is travelling eastward and is expected to reach mainland India by Monday evening. Depending on its density and altitude, the cloud may impact flight routes across western India, including busy air corridors used for international travel.

Risk to Aircraft

Volcanic ash poses serious risk to aviation because it can damage aircraft engines, reduce visibility, contaminate cabin air and affect critical flight instruments. Even small amounts of ash can cause major safety hazards.

The DGCA advisory instructs airlines to:

Avoid flying through or near areas where ash is predicted

Coordinate closely with Air Traffic Control (ATC)

Monitor updates from the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC)

Re-route flights if required to ensure safety

Airlines on Alert

Airlines operating flights between India, the Middle East and Africa are preparing for possible route changes, delays or cancellations depending on how the ash cloud moves.

A DGCA official said that India is “closely monitoring the situation” and will issue additional instructions as more data becomes available.

Passengers May Face Delays

If the ash cloud enters Indian airspace as predicted, air travel on Monday evening and Tuesday may be affected. Passengers have been asked to check their flight status and remain prepared for possible schedule changes.

Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Volcano Eruption

The Hayli Gubbi volcano’s eruption on Sunday produced a high-altitude ash plume large enough to trigger international flight advisories. The plume spread rapidly across the region, reaching Oman and moving toward the Arabian Sea.

India’s warning follows global aviation protocols for volcanic activity that could impact commercial flights.