Bihar Congress Chief Rajesh Kumar Orders District Leaders To Review Poor Poll Performance

Bihar Congress Chief Orders District Leaders To Review Poor Poll Performance

Patna: Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar on Monday asked all district party presidents and working presidents to review performance of the party in the recently-concluded assembly polls.

Congress could win only six out of the 61 seats it contested. It was the second successive assembly election when the party`s performance was dismal as it won only 19 out of 70 seats it contested in the 2020 Bihar assembly election.

State Congress president directed district party presidents to convene review meetings in their respective districts soon to conduct an “impartial and in-depth analysis of the political, organisational, and regional factors” behind the election results. They have been directed to deliberate on issues like voter turnout, booth-level activities, organisational strength, campaign, local issues, and alliance conditions. District Congress presidents have been asked to send detailed review reports immediately to the state Congress office.

Meanwhile, Bihar Congress expelled seven leaders from the primary membership of the party for six years for allegedly harming the dignity of the party by making baseless and misleading claims that tickets were sold in the election.

The order was issued by the disciplinary committee chairman Kapildeo Prasad Yadav. The Committee also contended that the party had maintained complete transparency regarding the issues raised by the leaders in their 'propaganda'.

Leaders who have been expelled the party are-- former Congress Seva Dal vice president Aditya Paswan, former state Congress vice president Shakeelur Rahman, former Kisan Congress president Raj Kumar Sharma, former state Youth Congress president Raj Kumar Rajan, party`s EBC cell former president Kudan Gupta, Banka district Congress president Kanchana Kumari and Ravi Golden from Nalanda district.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Tariq had also recently urged the party high command to conduct an impartial review of the entire ticket distribution process. He said that action should be taken against those found guilty of committing irregularities at any level

"We have said that the state Congress should convene a meeting to discuss the entire election process and the results, and there should be a discussion about how we suffered such a massive defeat. Our party is a national party," he added.