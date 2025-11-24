PM Modi To Visit Ayodhya On November 25, To Offer Prayers And Hoist Saffron Flag At Ram Temple | (File Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on November 25 (Tuesday) to offer prayers and to hoist the saffron flag atop the temple.

Calling Lord Shri Ram "the soul of India," PM Modi described the occasion as a matter of great fortune and said the flag symbolises Lord Ram's ideals, valour, and India's faith and cultural heritage.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Lord Shri Ram is the soul of India, the basis of its consciousness and its pride. For me, it is a matter of supreme fortune that tomorrow, on 25 November, at around 10 a.m., I will have the opportunity for darshan and worship in the divine and magnificent Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex in Ayodhya." "Thereafter, at around 12 noon, I will witness the historic moment of the formal hoisting of the saffron flag atop the sacred temple of Shri Ram Lala. This flag is a symbol of Lord Shri Ram's radiance, valor and his ideals, as well as our faith, spirituality and cultural heritage. Jai Shri Ram!" the post read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag tomorrow atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract large numbers of domestic and international visitors.

At around 10 AM, the Prime Minister will visit Saptmandir which houses temples related to Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari. This will be followed by a visit to Sheshavtar Mandir.

At around 11 AM, the Prime Minister will visit Mata Annapurna Mandir. After this, he will perform Darshan and Pooja at Ram Darbar Garbh Grah, which will be followed by Darshan at Ram Lalla Garbha Grah.

At around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will ceremonially hoist a saffron flag on the Shikhar of the sacred Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the temple's construction and ushering in a new chapter of cultural celebration and national unity.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on this historic occasion.

The programme will take place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Shri Ram and Maa Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day symbolising divine union.

This date also marks the martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru, who meditated in Ayodhya for 48 uninterrupted hours in the 17th century, further enhancing the spiritual significance of the day.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring ten feet in height and twenty feet in length, bears the image of a radiant Sun symbolising the brilliance and valour of Bhagwan Shri Ram, with an 'Om' inscribed on it along with the image of the Kovidara tree.

The sacred saffron flag will convey a message of dignity, unity, and cultural continuity, embodying the ideals of Ram Rajya.

The flag will rise atop a Shikhar constructed in the traditional North Indian Nagara architectural style, while the surrounding 800-metre Parkota, a circumambulatory enclosure built around the temple, designed in the South Indian architectural tradition, showcases the temple's architectural diversity.

The temple complex features 87 intricately carved stone episodes from the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram based on the Valmiki Ramayana on the outer walls of the main temple, and 79 bronze-cast episodes from Indian culture placed along the enclosure walls. Together, these elements provide a meaningful and educational experience to all visitors, offering deep insight into Bhagwan Shri Ram's life and the cultural heritage of India.

