Meerut Blue Drum Case: Muskan Gives Birth To Baby Girl On Birthday Of Husband She Allegedly Killed

Meerut, November 24: In a dramatic twist to the brutal Meerut murder case, accused Muskan Rastogi gave birth to a baby girl on Monday (November 24), the same day that marked the birthday of her husband Saurabh Rajput whom she is accused of murdering earlier this year.

Muskan went into labour inside jail late Sunday night and was immediately shifted to the medical hospital, where she delivered a baby girl safely under police security. Muskan gave birth to her second daughter in a medical college in jail.

There are reports that the family has said that they will conduct a DNA test of the newborn to identify the father of the child. A large crowd reportedly gathered at the hospital after the news of the delivery spread. However, the police managed the crowd and increased the security at the hospital.

Muskan, who was nine months pregnant, complained of severe labour pain at night. The jail authorities rushed her to the hospital. Doctors confirmed that both the mother and the newborn are stable.

The murder case dates back to March 3, when Muskan and her alleged lover Sahil Shukla were accused of killing Saurabh Rajput, chopping his body into pieces and hiding the remains inside a blue plastic drum filled with cement. The gruesome crime came to light on March 18, after Muskan reportedly confessed to her mother, following which both accused were arrested.

The trial is currently underway in the court of District Judge Sanjeev Pandey. Both Muskan and Sahil remain lodged in jail and their bail applications have previously been rejected.

With Muskan now becoming a mother amid the ongoing murder trial, the case has taken yet another dramatic turn, drawing widespread public attention.