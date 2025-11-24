Meerut Blue Drum Case: Murder Accused Muskan Rastogi Delivers Baby Amid Tight Security At Hospital | X/@pranavmahajan

Meerut, November 24: Muskan Rastogi, accused in the Saurabh Rajput murder case in Meerut, delivered a baby on Monday. She was admitted to the hospital after she complained of severe stomach pain in jail on Sunday night. There are reports that the jail authorities referred her to the medical hospital as they suspected that she is experiencing labour pain and that her delivery could happen at anytime.

The internet was abuzz with news of her being admitted to the hospital for delivery. However, there are no reports stating that she gave birth to a baby girl or a boy. The news of her delivery was shared on social media by TOI correspondent Krishna on his social media account.

Krishna said, "The Meerut Blue Drum Murder case accused gave birth Muskan was admitted to a Govt hospital after labour pain, but don't you think the baby's life would be bleak?"

As per reports, the doctors said that her condition is stable and they are continuously monitoring her. They also said that she can deliver the baby anytime. Police are keeping a close watch and security has been tightened around the hospital.

The incident occurred on March 3, when Muskan and her lover Sahil killed her husband Saurabh. They allegedly cut his body into pieces, stuffed it in a blue drum and filled it with cement. Saurabh reportedly took Saurabh's severed head to his home to allegedly perform black magic at his house. They also went on a trip to Shimla after committing the crime and returned on March 17.

The police came to know about the horrific murder only after Muskan confessed the crime to her mother and she informed the police about it. The police then initiated an inquiry into the matter and arrested the accused couple.