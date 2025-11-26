 Telangana MLA Adi Srinivas, Collector Narrowly Escape As Under-Construction House Basement Collapses - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana MLA Adi Srinivas, Collector Narrowly Escape As Under-Construction House Basement Collapses - VIDEO

Telangana MLA Adi Srinivas, Collector Narrowly Escape As Under-Construction House Basement Collapses - VIDEO

The incident immediately sparked political blame. Opposition leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) claimed the collapse exposed the alleged corruption within the Congress government.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
article-image

Congress MLA and government whip Adi Srinivas, along with the Rajanna Sircilla district Collector and several other officials, narrowly escaped injury on Tuesday when a basement section caved in during their inspection of under-construction houses in Vemulawada, Telangana.

Srinivas, the district Collector Garima Agarwal, and the inspection team were reviewing the progress of double-bedroom houses within the Vemulawada municipal limits when the ground beneath suddenly gave way. Supporters and officials standing close to the MLA managed to pull him back in time, preventing a fall. A video capturing the collapse has since circulated widely on social media.

The incident immediately sparked political blame. Opposition leaders from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) claimed the collapse exposed the alleged corruption within the Congress government.

Read Also
Safran Opens India's First LEAP Engine MRO In Hyderabad; CM Revanth Reddy Calls It Major Boost To...
article-image

Responding to the allegations, Adi Srinivas said the episode actually reflected the failures of the previous BRS administration. He said the houses in question were sanctioned during the BRS tenure and built by contractors appointed under their rule. He alleged that poor-quality materials were used and construction was hurried purely to extract commissions.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Request PM Modi To Rename IIT Bombay As IIT Mumbai
CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry Partnerships
CFA Institute Hosts Finance Industry Network Roundtable In Mumbai To Strengthen Academia–Industry Partnerships
What Is Apong? Arunachal Pradesh's Local Alcohol Referenced In Family Man S3
What Is Apong? Arunachal Pradesh's Local Alcohol Referenced In Family Man S3
Mumbai News: 350 Children Set Record By Reciting ‘Salok Mahalla 9’ At Gurmat Samagam
Mumbai News: 350 Children Set Record By Reciting ‘Salok Mahalla 9’ At Gurmat Samagam

He added that the double-bedroom housing project in Narsapuram was initiated under BRS but left incomplete, with substandard work carried out on the portions that were built.

Srinivas said the Congress had long criticised corruption and inadequate construction quality during the BRS regime. "After coming to power, the Congress government decided to finish these houses and hand them over to beneficiaries. During our inspection, the basement collapsed — this proves everything we had pointed out earlier," he said.

The MLA further accused the BRS government of similar lapses in the Kaleshwaram project, including collapses of barrages.

He assured residents that the government would complete the houses as soon as possible and deliver them to eligible families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Yahi Kaam Accha Lagta Hai...': YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Takes Dig At Dhruv Rathee For Backing Kunal...

'Yahi Kaam Accha Lagta Hai...': YouTuber Gaurav Taneja Takes Dig At Dhruv Rathee For Backing Kunal...

Telangana MLA Adi Srinivas, Collector Narrowly Escape As Under-Construction House Basement Collapses...

Telangana MLA Adi Srinivas, Collector Narrowly Escape As Under-Construction House Basement Collapses...

Karnataka Power Tussle: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Assures Meeting As DK Shivakumar Stakes Claim...

Karnataka Power Tussle: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Assures Meeting As DK Shivakumar Stakes Claim...

Ahmedabad To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: Know How India Performed In 2010 Delhi CWG

Ahmedabad To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: Know How India Performed In 2010 Delhi CWG

Punjab News: 4 Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held With 7 Pistols After Encounter

Punjab News: 4 Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held With 7 Pistols After Encounter