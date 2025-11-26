Ahmedabad To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games: Know How India Performed In 2010 Delhi CWG

2010 Delhi Commonwealth games opening ceremony | X

New Delhi: India is all set to host the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, with Ahmedabad selected as the host city. The decision comes after delegates from the 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratified India’s bid at today’s Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow.

India has previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010, staging the event in New Delhi. It was also India’s most successful campaign at the CWG to date, with Indian athletes finishing with a total of 101 medals, including 38 golds, to place second on the medals tally.

CWG Scam

Despite being India’s most successful campaign, the 2010 Commonwealth Games are often remembered for the alleged scam, one of the major Indian corruption scandals, involving a pilferage of around ₹70,000 crore. It was estimated that only half of the allotted amount was actually spent on Indian athletes.

The athletes were reportedly asked to shift to shabby apartments instead of the ones originally allotted to them by the authorities. All the accused were charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, and forgery for the purpose of cheating, and were also booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A recent judgment closed a 13-year-old money-laundering case related to the 2010 Commonwealth Games, with a Delhi court accepting the Enforcement Directorate’s closure report against Suresh Kalmadi and others after it found no money-laundering offence had been committed.

About CWG

Commonwealth Games was introduced back in 1930. Commonwealth Games is an internationally popular multi-sport event that engages athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations. The sports event place every four years and is conducted by Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).