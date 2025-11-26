Karnataka Power Tussle: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Assures Meeting As DK Shivakumar Stakes Claim For CM Post

Rahul Gandhi Assures Meeting As DK Shivakumar Stakes Claim For CM Post | ANI

Bengaluru: Amidst confusion, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who has claimed his stake for Chief Minister's post as per `2023 agreement', has received a direct message from LOP Rahul Gandhi, assuring a meeting soon.

Meanwhile, AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge, while asking the party cadre to maintain calm, has assured to sort out the confusion soon, after meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

So far, Shivakumar has played cards close to his chest and never directly asked for the Chief Ministerial post. Only his brother D K Suresh and his supporters have started talking about the leadership change, while Shivakumar continued to say that he was a disciplined soldier of the party. The matter was clear only when he travelled alone with Mallikarjun Kharge to airport from his Sadashivanagar residence, not allowing even the gunman to accompany them.

Soon after Kharge reached Delhi on Tuesday, D K Shivakumar received a one line message from Rahul Gandhi: `DK, we will meet soon'. This raised his hopes that Rahul Gandhi has already taken cognisance of the situation.On Wednesday morning, Kharge spoke to the reporters and said that he would be soon holding meetings with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the confusion over Karnataka leadership would be sorted out soon.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar has been trying to reach out to his detractors in the party for the last three days and he has met hardcore Siddaramaiah supporters like Zameer Ahamed Khan, K J George and Sathish Jarkiholi.But, after the Delhi developments, Siddaramaiah followers have started reacting more sharply than before.

While Zameer Ahamed Khan said that D K Shivakumar candidature would come only after 2028 elections, George said that if given a chance, the Congress would make another Dalit Chief Minister in the State. Sathish Jarkiholi said that Shivakumar was reaching out to everyone, but there is no question of leadership change in the State. Jarkiholi also held a meeting of his supporters on Wednesday afternoon. K N Rajanna, who was sacked for his derogatory statement against Shivakumar went one step ahead and said: ``If D K Shivakumar said that he had brought Congress to power in the state, the Assembly should be dissolved and face fresh election under his leadership. If Congress wins again, then he can become Chief Minister for next five years.''

The only solace for the Deputy Chief Minister came through IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge, who had met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Kharge Jr, admitting that Siddaramaiah's contribution for the party was big, said that the party was not dependent on any individual. ``The party was there even before Siddaramaiah joined the party,'' he added.