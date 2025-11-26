'No Confusion In Congress': DK Shivakumar Rejects Leadership Change Buzz In Karnataka; Video

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivkumar | PTI

Amid speculation over leadership change in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said that all party-related issues would be discussed internally and not in the media.

Speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, "I don't want to speak about anything in the media. We will discuss the party's issues in the four walls, not in the media. There is no other discussion, only to keep the party flag high, to keep this Constitution high and protect the Constitution..."

‘One Group, One Congress’ DCM Denies Factionalism

He also dismissed talk of internal differences in the Congress, saying there was "no confusion" in the party and that all 140 MLAs belonged to "one group" with no separate factions or demands.

"There is no confusion. No one should demand anything. There are no groups. There is only one group- the Congress group. Our group is of 140 MLAs," Shivakumar said.

MLC Candidates, KPCC Trust on Agenda

When asked if he would be visiting Delhi, Shivakumar said he would seek time if needed, as he wants to finalise candidates for four MLC seats.

"... I will seek time if anything is there because I want to finalise the candidates for the 4 MLC seats. I wanted to reorganise the KPCC trust and our properties, I want to discuss it with senior leaders of the party," he said.

On being asked about a group of Congress MLAs demanding him to become the Chief Minister, Shivakumar said, "I don't have any group here."

Earlier in the day, state minister Priyank Kharge said that every member of the Congress party is clear that whatever the high command decides, the leaders would follow it.

Priyank Kharge Backs High Command’s Authority

Speaking to ANI, Priyank Kharge said, "Very clearly, the CM, DCM and every member of the Congress party have been very, very clear saying that whatever the high command decides. When the top leadership is speaking in the same voice, in the same tone, then where is there a difference?"

