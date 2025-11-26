 'SIR Most Powerful Method Of Vote Theft, Being Used Blatantly': Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slams Centre
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'SIR Most Powerful Method Of Vote Theft, Being Used Blatantly': Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slams Centre

'SIR Most Powerful Method Of Vote Theft, Being Used Blatantly': Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Slams Centre

Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo extended support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying, "Mamata Banerjee is an aware, sensitive national-level leader. If she has raised any issue, it should be taken seriously. There is no need for SIR at all; it is being imposed on the country."

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Supriya Shrinate | X @ANI

New Delhi: Congress leader Supriya Shrinate accused the Election Commission (EC) of "blatant vote theft" through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, alleging large-scale deletion of voter names and the addition of fake entries without proper forms.

Shrinate also raised questions over the mysterious deaths of nearly 20 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) across seven states within 20 days, demanding accountability and claiming authorities are dodging queries regarding the controversial electoral roll revision.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Shrinate said, "The SIR issue is not a small issue... It's the most powerful method of vote theft, and that's why it's being used so blatantly. We want to ask a counter-question: In 20 days, nearly 20 BLOs have died in 7 states. Who is responsible for these deaths?... I believe there's a massive deletion of names through SIR and additions without filling out forms... Whoever is asking questions, we're not getting answers..."

Senior Congress leader TS Singh Deo extended support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying, "Mamata Banerjee is an aware, sensitive national-level leader. If she has raised any issue, it should be taken seriously. There is no need for SIR at all; it is being imposed on the country."

FPJ Shorts
'It Is Up To BCCI To Decide My Future But Don't Forget My Successes': Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir
'It Is Up To BCCI To Decide My Future But Don't Forget My Successes': Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir
Malaika Arora SPOTTED With Rumoured BF Harsh Mehta At Mumbai Airport, Duo Exits In Same Car Despite Walking Separately—VIDEO
Malaika Arora SPOTTED With Rumoured BF Harsh Mehta At Mumbai Airport, Duo Exits In Same Car Despite Walking Separately—VIDEO
MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Rescheduled; New Choice Filling Dates Announced
MP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Rescheduled; New Choice Filling Dates Announced
Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan At Shallow Depth As Region Remains Seismically Active
Magnitude 4.6 Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan At Shallow Depth As Region Remains Seismically Active
Read Also
Delhi Car Blast Probe: NIA Arrests Al-Falah Staffer From Faridabad; 7th Accused Taken Into Custody...
article-image

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, addressing a large rally in Bangaon, accused the BJP-led Union Government of creating "confrontation" even before the formal election process.

Speaking at a rally in Bangaon, Banerjee alleged that she was denied permission to use a government helicopter, delaying her arrival.

"I thought we could use the government helicopter. But at 10 AM today, I was informed that the helicopter wouldn't fly. The election has not started, but the confrontation has already begun. But they don't realise this worked in my favour. Because on the way here, I met a lot of people, and I could connect and form a close relationship with them. I tell the BJP: don't try to play with me because you won't be able to compete with me," Mamata Banerjee said while addressing the gathering.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will conduct the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 12 states and Union Territories, with the final voter list scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026.

Read Also
'Violation Of Several Conventions Governing International Air Travel,' MEA Flags Indian's Detention...
article-image

The first phase of SIR was completed in Bihar in September ahead of the Assembly elections.

The exercise covers Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

According to the ECI, printing and training for the exercise were conducted from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4.

Draft Electoral Rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026.

Read Also
'Our Constitution-Makers Wanted Our Personal, Democratic Rights Protected’: President Droupadi...
article-image

The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kunal Kamra Sparks Political Outrage After Wearing T-Shirt Mocking RSS; BJP & Shiv Sena Demand...

Kunal Kamra Sparks Political Outrage After Wearing T-Shirt Mocking RSS; BJP & Shiv Sena Demand...

Samvidhan Diwas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Releases Translated Version Of Constitution In 9...

Samvidhan Diwas 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Releases Translated Version Of Constitution In 9...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 26, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: November 26, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

'SIR Most Powerful Method Of Vote Theft, Being Used Blatantly': Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate...

'SIR Most Powerful Method Of Vote Theft, Being Used Blatantly': Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate...

Delhi Car Blast Probe: NIA Arrests Al-Falah Staffer From Faridabad; 7th Accused Taken Into Custody...

Delhi Car Blast Probe: NIA Arrests Al-Falah Staffer From Faridabad; 7th Accused Taken Into Custody...