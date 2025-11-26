Uttar Pradesh News: Digging Begins On 46-Year-Old Sealed Well In Sambhal -VIDEO

Sambhal: Digging has started on an old well in the Ekta Police Outpost area under Sambhal Kotwali after being sealed for 46 years. City Magistrate Sudhir Kumar inspected the site on Wednesday as the municipal council began work. A tree located close to the well will also be removed after necessary intimation to the Forest Department.

Residents said the well had gained attention during the communal riots of 1978 and has since remained unused.

Meanwhile, a survey has begun to identify encroachments on the Mahishmati river. Teams from the municipal council have started marking the spots where illegal construction has taken place. Based on the survey, a detailed report will be prepared and action taken to clear the riverbed. The river revival project has been allocated a budget of Rs 15 crore. Survey work has commenced from Hallu Sarai.

The district administration has also drawn up a development plan for beautification and restoration of 68 pilgrimage sites and 19 historical wells in Sambhal. The proposal, submitted under government projects and the 15th Finance Commission, is expected to be approved soon. Once funds are released, work will begin on remaining sites while tender processes are already underway for some wells.

According to the plan, Rs 14.96 lakh has been earmarked for development of Panchagni Well in Durga Colony and Rs 14.60 lakh for Rasodak Well in Saraitareen. The renovation of Rishikesh Well in Kot East area will cost Rs 18.20 lakh. These projects fall under the 15th Finance Commission.

Under the Vandan Yojana, beautification work is planned for several wells including Vimal Well near Shiv Temple in Kot East, Krishna Well at Sahni Gate in Kot Garvi, Vishnu Well inside the same temple, Akarmmochan Well near Kotwali, and wells in Mohalla Ther and Kot East. A proposal of Rs 1.23 crore has been prepared for these works.

Work is already underway at prominent pilgrimage sites such as Surya Kund where the Tourism Department has carried out development earlier. The municipal council had proposed Rs 1.99 crore for lake and pond development under another scheme, out of which Rs 50 lakh has been approved. Improvement work at Shankhmadhav Teerth has also begun.

Under the Vandan Yojana, Rs 89 lakh has been proposed for further work at Shankhmadhav Teerth, while Rs 1.18 crore is being spent on Yamghat Teerth where 75 percent of the work is complete. Proposals include Rs 74 lakh for Pap Mochan Teerth, Rs 1.15 crore for Mrityunjay Teerth, and Rs 2.69 crore for Matsyodari, Bhadrakshram and Annatsagar Teerths. Under the Global Nagaroday Yojana, Rs 1.28 crore has been proposed for beautifying Bhagirathi Teerth.

The municipal council recently completed the beautification of Chaturmukh Well in Alam Sarai with Rs 20.56 lakh sanctioned under the State Finance Commission.

Work on restoring and improving pilgrimage sites and wells is ongoing and more will begin once government approval is received. The process to mark encroachments along the Mahishmati river has already started, said Dr Manibhushan Tiwari, Executive Officer, Sambhal Municipal Council.