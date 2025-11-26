Rajasthan Police Crackdown On Gangster Glorification: 3 Arrested, 2 Detained For Selling Jackets Bearing Lawrence Bishnoi's Name

Police Crackdown On Gangster Glorification: 3 Arrested, 2 Detained For Selling Jackets Bearing Lawrence's Name |

Jaipur: The black-and-orange jacket of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is trending in Rajasthan; however, Rajasthan police have taken action on people selling jackets with the same color and bearing the name Lawrence. Three persons have been arrested from Kotputli, and two have been detained from Jodhpur for glorifying the name of a gangster by selling such jackets.

Kothputli-Behror SP Devendra Kumar Bishnoi said that based on information, the police have arrested three individuals, Krishna alias Guddu (38), Sanjay Sani, (31), and Sureshchand Sharma (50), selling jackets bearing Lawrence Bishnoi's name at City Plaza in Kotputli town. 35 jackets were seized from the arrested individuals.

Besides Kotputli, Jodhpur's Boranada police detained two individuals promoting these jackets on social media. The police raided a shop called Style Word in the city where two youths were selling these jackets. Six jackets were recovered from them.

The photo that sparked the trend was reportedly taken around 2017–2018, during Bishnoi's court appearance. The image resurfaced on Instagram recently, spawning an online trend of youngsters attempting to imitate the gangster's style.

Kothputli-Behror SP Devendra Kumar Bishnoi said that police have initiated strict action against those who like, follow, and promote criminals and gangsters. "Such acts promote crime in society and mislead the youth. This effective action against individuals glorifying or promoting criminals/gangsters in any form will continue in the future as well.