Gangster Anmol Bishnoi Sent To 11-Day NIA Custody

The Delhi Patiala House Court on Wednesday sent jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi, to 11 days’ custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The agency had sought Anmol’s custody for 15 days.

Anmol Bishnoi, Special Public Prosecutor for NIA, Rahul Tyagi told news agency ANI that Bishnoi will be produced again on November 29. "11 days remand has been granted. He will be produced again on 29th November. NIA said that he is a very important member of the BKI gangster syndicate. He will also be probed for Khalistani connection," he said.

Anmol, who landed in India earlier today, is being taken to NIA headquarters for interogation.

After formally arresting Anmol at the Delhi airport, the NIA released a statement elaborating on how he was involved in terror-related activities while sitting in the US.

“Anmol was chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2023 after investigations in the case established that he had actively aided designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi in the commission of various acts of terrorism in the country during the 2020–2023 period,” the NIA said.

The probe agency claimed that Anmol was in close contact with his brother Lawrence and his erstwhile gang member, Goldy Brar.

“Operating closely with various Bishnoi gang associates, Anmol continued to run terror syndicates and execute terrorist acts from the US for the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, using its operatives on the ground,” the NIA statement further said.