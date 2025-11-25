'500-Year Resolve Fulfilled': PM Modi Hoists Saffron Dharma Flag At Ram Temple In Ayodhya - VIDEO |

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the wounds and pain of centuries “are healing today” as he hoisted a saffron Dharma flag atop the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya, marking the formal completion of the temple’s construction.

Calling the occasion the fulfilment of a 500-year-old resolve, Modi said the flag embodied the ideals of Lord Ram and symbolised the triumph of truth and righteousness.

Modi, accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, raised the 10x20-ft triangular flag during the special Abhijit Muhurat, considered an auspicious period in Hindu tradition.

The flag, featuring a radiant Sun, the sacred ‘Om’ and the Kovidara tree, was described by the Prime Minister as a symbol of awakening, dedication and centuries of collective effort.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said the Dharma flag would serve as a “symbol of resolve” and guide citizens on a path rooted in awakening and commitment.

He said the flag represents collective dreams carried forward through generations and fulfilled through the penance and perseverance of saints. “This is the Dharma flag, proclaiming the ideals of Lord Ram to the world,” he said, adding that it stands for the eternal values of truth and righteousness.

The flag, he noted, represents a collective resolution, a record of struggle and success, and a physical expression of centuries of perseverance. “For thousands of years to come, this flag will proclaim Lord Ram’s values,” he said.

Modi emphasised that Lord Ram does not discriminate, and the nation must advance with the same spirit of equality and harmony. He said that by 2047, when India completes 100 years of Independence, the country must ensure the creation of a fully developed nation.

Appealing to devotees visiting Ayodhya, the Prime Minister urged every citizen to visit the Sapt Mandapam in the temple complex. These mandaps, he said, reinforce the values of faith, friendship, duty and social harmony. “Our Ram unites through emotion, not division. What matters to him is devotion, not lineage,” he said, adding that the new temple stands as a symbol of unity and collective faith.

Invoking the message of Satyameva Jayate, Modi said truth alone triumphs and urged people to stand firmly by their word, regardless of the cost. The ceremony, he said, reaffirmed the victory of truth and Dharma and underlined the importance of upholding principles.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, said the hoisting of the flag marked the formal completion of the Ram temple, calling it a major milestone in the long and emotional Ram Janmabhoomi movement.