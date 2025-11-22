UP CM Yogi Adityanath Visits Prayagraj, Offers Prayers To Maa Ganga, Unveils Lord Hanuman Statue And Reviews Magh Mela Preparations

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File/PTI

Prayagraj, November 22: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Prayagraj on Saturday and participated in several religious events. He attended a ceremony at the residence of MLA Harsh Vardhan Vajpayee, where he consecrated the idol of Sankat Mochan Hanuman.

Following this, he visited the Sangam Nose, performed Triveni Pujan, and offered aarti to Maa Ganga. The Chief Minister also visited the Bade Hanuman Temple, bowed before the deity, and later reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Magh Mela. Throughout the visit, he warmly acknowledged and received greetings from the public.

The Chief Minister first arrived at the home of BJP MLA Harsh Vardhan Vajpayee in Rambagh, where he participated in the religious ceremony and consecrated the statue of Shri Vijayaprad Hanuman. He also performed puja and aarti during the event. MLA Vajpayee presented a memento to the Chief Minister as a gesture of respect.

After this, CM Yogi proceeded toward the Sangam. Boarding a boat from the VIP Ghat, he traveled to the Sangam Nose while feeding birds along the way in the Yamuna River. Upon arrival, he offered prayers and aarti at the sacred Triveni Sangam, followed by aarti to Maa Ganga.

He bowed his head in reverence and prayed for the successful organization of the Magh Mela. Returning by boat, he then made his way to the Hanuman Corridor, where he also greeted devotees gathered there.

The Chief Minister inspected the ongoing development work of the Hanuman Corridor and later offered prayers at the Bade Hanuman Temple. Sitting before the deity’s feet, he performed rituals, including puja and aarti.

Cabinet Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi', MP Praveen Patel, MLC Mahendra Singh, Surendra Chaudhary, MLA Siddharth Nath Singh, Deepak Patel, Pooja Pal, Piyush Nishad, Guru Prasad Maurya, Rajmani Kol, and other dignitaries were present during the religious programs.