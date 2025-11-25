 Telangana Shocker: Man Burnt Alive By 2 Wives In Nizamabad; Chilling Video Surfaces
Telangana Shocker: Man Burnt Alive By 2 Wives In Nizamabad; Chilling Video Surfaces

A man, Malavath Mohan (42), was allegedly burnt alive by his two wives, Kavitha and Sangeetha, in Nizamabad, Telangana. The incident occurred after a domestic dispute, with Mohan reportedly consuming alcohol and quarrelling frequently. Police registered a case based on a complaint from Mohan's brother and are searching for the accused women, who fled the scene.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
A horrifying case of domestic violence ending in murder has come to light from Devakkapeta village under Bhimgal mandal in Telangana’s Nizamabad district, where a man was burnt alive allegedly by his two wives. Disturbing details and visuals of the incident have since emerged on social media, triggering widespread outrage.

According to Bhimgal CI Satyanarayana, the deceased, Malavath Mohan (42), had two wives, Kavitha and Sangeetha. Mohan reportedly consumed alcohol frequently and often quarrelled with both women. On Sunday night, he allegedly locked them inside a room following another argument.

Unable to tolerate what they described as constant harassment, the women allegedly planned to kill him. As per the police investigation, the two went out on Monday morning, bought petrol, and returned home. When they found Mohan sleeping in the courtyard, they poured petrol on him and set him ablaze.

Following the incident, both women fled from the scene. Based on a complaint filed by Mohan’s brother, Ravi, police have registered a case and launched a search to trace the accused.

