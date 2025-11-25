 PM Modi Holds Roadshow Ahead Of Ram Temple ‘Dhwajarohan’ Ceremony In Ayodhya (Video)
The prime minister also paid obeisance at the Sapt Mandir within the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir complex ahead of the main event.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi's Roadshow | X/ANI

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow to the Ram temple complex in Ayodhya for the ‘Dhwajarohan’ – flag hoisting – ceremony marking the formal completion of the temple's construction.

“Landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Dhwajarohan Utsav at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir!" Modi posted on Facebook.

A large number of people, including women and youth, stood along the route to welcome Modi, showering flower petals on him.

Yogi, Governor Receive PM at Airport

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel earlier welcomed the prime minister at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.

“A hearty welcome and felicitation to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the foremost of the seven sacred cities, Shri Ayodhya Dham,” Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

Many held the tricolour while some had the BJP’s flag bearing the lotus symbol as the prime minister’s convoy moved past them amid heavy security deployment.

Modi Prays at Newly-Built Sapt Mandir

After the roadshow, Modi visited the newly-built Sapt Mandir, which houses temples of Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.

Flag-Hoisting Scheduled for Abhijit Muhurat

The ‘Abhijit Muhurat’ for the flag hoisting ceremony is scheduled after 11.50 am.

The prime minister will hoist a right-angled triangular saffron flag, 10 feet high and 20 feet long, bearing the image of a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Ram's valour, an 'Om', and the Kovidara tree.

Watch Live Video Here:

The flag will rise atop a 'shikhar' built in the traditional Nagara architectural style.

Ceremony Coincides With Vivah Panchami

The ceremony is taking place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Ram and Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day signifying divine union, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

