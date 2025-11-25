'Wounds Of Centuries Healing, It Is Revival Of Indian Culture': PM Modi After Historic 'Dhwajarohan' Ceremony At Ayodhya Ram Temple; Video

PM Modi At Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple (Screengrab) | YouTube/Narendra Modi

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoisted a saffron flag atop the 191-foot-high shikhara of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, marking the formal completion of the holy shrine. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that “the wounds of centuries are healing.”

The Prime Minister called dhwajarohan (flag hoisting) “the revival of Indian culture.” “Today, Ayodhya is witnessing India’s cultural consciousness. Today, the entire India, the entire world, is filled with Lord Ram,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi's Address:

PM Modi further stated that there was an unparalleled sense of fulfilment and boundless gratitude in every devotee.

“Today, the wounds of centuries are healing. The pain of centuries is finding respite. The event marks the culmination of that yajna, whose fire started 500 years ago,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that in the next 10 years, the target of the government is to free India from the mentality of slavery. “Unfortunately, the impact of what Macaulay had envisioned became even wider. We attained independence, but we could not free ourselves from the sense of inferiority. We began to believe that anything of foreign origin is superior, and what is ours is inferior,” he stated.

During his address, PM Modi said that India is the mother of democracy. “It was said that our Constitution was inspired by foreign constitutions, but the truth is that India is the mother of democracy. Democracy is in our DNA,” the Prime Minister stated.

PM Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the ceremony, alongside Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length, features the image of a radiant Sun, the sacred symbol ‘Om’, and the Kovidara tree. The flag hoisting was done on “Abhijit Muhurat,” a planetary constellation considered auspicious by Hindus, temple officials said.