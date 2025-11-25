Kerala Lottery Result: November 25, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-495 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala State Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-495 Lottery Result will be declared today, Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at 3 PM, by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. The official results will be uploaded on the Kerala Lottery website at 4 PM for public viewing. The first prize winner of the Sthree Sakthi SS-495 draw will take home a whopping ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned here at FPJ to get the latest live updates, winner list, and full result chart once it’s released.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The Kerala Government started the Sthree Sakthi lottery to collect funds for women’s welfare in the state. That is why the lottery is called Sthree Sakthi, which means “women’s power.” This lottery is held every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-495 for Tuesday, 25-11-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

SS 236846 (THRISSUR)

Agent Name: NITHIN

Agency No.: R 9996

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SN 236846 SO 236846

SP 236846 SR 236846

ST 236846 SU 236846

SV 236846 SW 236846

SX 236846 SY 236846 SZ 236846

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SN 134599 (MANANTHAVADY)

Agent Name: JACOB T M

Agency No.: W 2768

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

SY 824095 (ADOOR)

Agent Name: DEVI MADHU

Agency No.: H 3613

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

0057 0305 0933 1273 1893 2491 3830 4057 6203 6573 6666 6864 6883 7903 7925 8753 8760 8896 9873

5th Prize Rs.2.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1505 2524 3327 5397 8200 8462

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0172 0248 0258 0617 1719 2570 3136 3151 3508 3568 3707 5105 5344 5491 5916 5951 6257 7685 8086 8127 8856 9280 9591 9726 9756

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0000 0061 0221 0638 0645 0716 0730 0740 0861 1067 1197 1405 1714 1729 1797 2117 2251 2574 2597 2707 2761 2767 3001 3014 3056 3216 3275 3321 3668 3755 3762 3888 4303 4327 4571 4702 4810 4816 4972 5034 5041 5208 5246 5288 5306 5313 5468 5536 5825 5895 6081 6128 6306 6341 6476 6490 6635 6647 6754 6886 7212 7740 7797 7822 8129 8307 8380 8553 8721 8974 9031 9464 9507 9647 9689 9772

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 90 times)

0029 0237 0388 0569 0641 0684 0874 0883 1048 1108 1300 1501 1551 1599 1734 1784 1798 1862 1881 2070 2111 2121 2219 2386 2569 2795 2861 2863 3107 3243 3259 3317 3363 3421 3442 3522 3599 3622 3676 3694 3817 4065 4147 4154 4181 4197 4430 4572 4769 4844 4866 4983 5040 5310 5334 5455 5514 5585 5708 5986 6074 6695 6703 6728 6768 6841 6876 6884 6923 7019 7102 7292 7344 7398 7670 7705 7802 7905 7912 7959 8049 8201 8595 8693 8878 9302 9437 9593 9730 9932

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0002 0040 0054 0113 0357 0441 0507 0540 0611 0722 0726 0759 0779 0812 0844 0880 1218 1270 1388 1446 1448 1565 1609 1632 1827 1847 1848 2042 2369 2384 2400 2403 2576 2579 2629 2744 2757 2949 3043 3103 3146 3156 3162 3177 3202 3203 3206 3207 3347 3484 3488 3570 3608 3790 3831 3915 3950 3989 4015 4124 4199 4210 4231 4257 4363 4384 4419 4456 4511 4552 4610 4751 4858 4890 4992 5010 5012 5020 5140 5165 5167 5323 5339 5357 5366 5485 5786 5789 5819 5990 6139 6175 6312 6485 6489 6511 6515 6547 6548 6561 6667 6673 6734 6782 7216 7438 7496 7570 7584 7602 7606 7717 7931 7940 7950 7962 8059 8077 8105 8183 8271 8399 8461 8477 8592 8656 8769 8809 8845 8877 8900 8935 8977 9017 9075 9173 9201 9237 9248 9331 9339 9443 9446 9573 9590 9709 9786 9857 9940 9973

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala was one of the first states in India to set up a lottery department in 1967. Since then, the state government has been running different types of lotteries for the public. Because the entire process—from drawing numbers to declaring results—is handled by the government, there is very little chance of fraud or confusion.

The draws take place in front of a committee of government officials and public representatives, which ensures fairness. Results are then published on the official website and in newspapers, so winners can claim their prize money easily.

How many types of lotteries are in Kerala?

The Kerala Lottery Department runs seven weekly lotteries. Among them, Sthree Sakthi and Fifty Fifty FF 80 are the most popular. The Sthree Sakthi lottery is held every Tuesday and was introduced mainly to support women’s welfare.

Apart from weekly lotteries, the government also organizes bumper lotteries during special occasions like Christmas, Pooja, Summer, and Monsoon. These include the Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, and Pooja Bumper.

What is the prize money?

The prize amounts differ for each lottery. The Fifty Fifty FF 80 lottery offers the biggest rewards, with the first prize worth Rs 1 crore and the second prize Rs 10 lakh. In the Sthree Sakthi lottery, the first prize winner gets Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-495: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000

4th Prize Rs.5,000

5th Prize Rs.2,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.