BLO Dies After Consuming Poison In UP's Gonda; Family Alleges Administrative Pressure, Probe Ordered - VIDEO

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) deployed on voter list revision duty in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district died on Tuesday after allegedly consuming poison. The deceased, Vipin Yadav, an assistant teacher posted at a government school in Jaitpur Majha, was rushed to Gonda Medical College in critical condition and later referred to Lucknow’s King George’s Medical University (KGMU), where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to officials, SDM Sadar Ashok Kumar accompanied the ambulance from Gonda to ensure medical arrangements were in place ahead of Vipin’s arrival. Despite attempts to revive him for nearly 30 minutes at the trauma centre, doctors said the poison had spread throughout his body, causing severe respiratory distress. Heavy police deployment was made on the KGMU premises as tempers ran high among teachers.

A video recorded by Vipin’s wife, Seema Yadav, surfaced on social media after the incident. In it, Vipin alleged that he was under constant pressure from Tarabganj SDM, Nawabganj BDO, and a local lekhpal regarding voter list revision work. The district administration, however, rejected these allegations.

District Magistrate Priyanka Niranjan termed the claims “incorrect,” stating the teacher was under “family-related stress” and may have been “provoked” into making the allegations. She added that Vipin had completed substantial work on his assigned booth and faced no official pressure. The DM also indicated that the role of Vipin’s wife is being questioned as part of the inquiry.

Vipin, originally from Jaunpur’s Malani village, lived with his wife in a rented house near his school. His wife claims he was distressed for days due to alleged work pressure. The administration has ordered a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to his death.