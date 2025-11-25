 UP Shocker: Man Rapes 3-Year-Old Girl, Attempts To Kill Her By Throwing Her From 2nd Floor In Lucknow; Arrested - VIDEO
UP Shocker: Man Rapes 3-Year-Old Girl, Attempts To Kill Her By Throwing Her From 2nd Floor In Lucknow; Arrested - VIDEO

A man sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl at a Lucknow wedding guest house on Monday night. Identified as Sandeep, he took the child to the rooftop, committed the crime and then attempted to throw her from the second floor. Guests intervened, caught the accused and handed him to police. An FIR has been registered under relevant sections.

Shashank Nair
Updated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 06:55 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Lucknow: A shocking and deeply disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. A young man who had come to attend a wedding at a guest house in the Itaunja police station area sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl on Monday night. The accused has been identified as Sandeep.

Sandeep took the child to the rooftop, where he committed the heinous crime. Afterwards, he attempted to throw her from the second floor of the building. Guests and others who heard the commotion and the girl's cries rushed to the scene, caught the man red-handed and handed him over to the police.

article-image

Following a complaint from the girl’s family, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested the accused.

Police Reaction

The Itaunja police station in-charge stated that the accused has been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Sirganj. Locals caught Sandeep red-handed and handed him over to the police. He was immediately arrested, and the authorities are taking strict legal action against him.

UP Congress Reacts

Reacting to the incident, the state unit of the Congress took to X and said,"This is shameful! Brutality against a 3-year-old innocent girl in Lucknow! The accused Sandeep took the little girl to the second floor, raped her, and tried to throw her off."

The post further read,"Yogi Ji, has your law and order become crippled? Has the fear among criminals vanished? Are daughters not safe in UP?"

