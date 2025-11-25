Burhan Wani Link In Delhi Car Blast Case; Report Suggests Suicide Bomber Mohammad Umar Wanted To Avenge Terrorist's Killing

Left: Burhan Wani Right: Umar Un Nabi |

New Delhi: In a new revelation in the 10 November Delhi car blast case, reports now claim that suicide bomber Umar Un Nabi, who detonated a car bomb near the iconic Red Fort, used to refer to himself as an “emir”, NDTV reported. He reportedly wanted to avenge the killing of terrorist Burhan Wani, who was shot dead by Indian armed forces in 2016.

The descriptor “emir” was attributed to the suicide bomber by Muzamil Shakeel, a doctor at Faridabad’s Al-Falah University, who was the first to be recruited into the terror module by Jaish-e-Mohammed’s main contact, Maulvi Irfan Ahmed.

Investigators have gathered a large amount of incriminating information during the interrogation of several terror suspects from the “white-collar” module that was busted in Faridabad, Haryana.

According to the probe, Shakeel told investigators that he considered himself “a mere labourer” compared with the status and experience that Umar Un Nabi possessed. The terrorists reportedly named their plan “Operation Emir”, with Umar Un Nabi designated as their point man.

Investigators revealed, citing Shakeel’s statements, that Umar Un Nabi could speak nine languages and was the most educated and intelligent member of the white-collar terror module. Shakeel described him as someone who could easily have become a nuclear scientist.

“We couldn’t resist him. His words were full of facts and research. He always called himself ‘emir’ and didn’t talk much. Until the end, he maintained that it was about religion and nothing else,” Shakeel said, according to investigators.

At least 14 people were killed in the powerful car blast near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on 10 November.