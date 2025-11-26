 'He Grabbed My Arm And...': Woman Alleges Assault By Uber Driver Mid-Journey In Delhi; Here's How Ride-Hailing APP Responded
A Delhi woman alleges an Uber driver assaulted her during a ride on Wednesday. Bharati Chaturvedi reported the driver became aggressive, refused to stop, and twisted her arm. She claims emergency services and Uber's safety line offered inadequate help, raising concerns about passenger safety in the capital. Uber India Support has acknowledged the incident.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 07:54 PM IST
A woman in Delhi has alleged that she was assaulted by an Uber driver during a ride on Wednesday, triggering widespread concern over passenger safety and prompting a response from the ride-hailing platform.

The complainant, Bharati Chaturvedi, took to X to recount her ordeal. She wrote that she had booked an Uber from Vasant Vihar to Sarvodaya Enclave for a doctor’s appointment. According to her, the driver agreed to continue the trip even though the GPS pin dropped near Essex Farms, but soon began shouting and behaving aggressively.

Chaturvedi said the situation escalated when she asked the driver to drive straight instead of taking a U-turn. “Asked him to stop and he refused. I opened the cab door to make him stop. He turned around, grabbed my arm and twisted it,” she posted.

She claimed that her call to the emergency number 100 went unanswered. When she contacted Uber’s in-app safety line, she said she was only told again to call 100. She added that the representative, identified as Sanjana, said the company’s team would “assess action,” a response Chaturvedi called “outrageous.”

Tagging Delhi Police, she questioned, “How do women contact you when in need?” She also noted that the driver did not take the fare before she exited the cab.

Uber India Support replied to her post, calling the incident “very concerning” and seeking trip details via direct message, adding that its safety team would follow up. But Chaturvedi pushed back, saying she had already shared all details during her call to the safety team. “Pls coordinate internally,” she wrote.

Uber responded again, reiterating that it needed the trip’s date and time through DM to review the matter.

The post generated alarm among her followers, many of whom expressed worry about her wellbeing. Responding to them later, Chaturvedi wrote, “Slight pain in elbow but not debilitating. Huge anger.”

