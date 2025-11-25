Low Earnings Ignite Cab Drivers' Fiery Protest Outside Uber's Centre, Pinpointing Differential Treatment

File Image |

Bengaluru: Several cab drivers on Monday staged a protest outside Uber's driver centre here alleging low earnings due to company's differential treatment between fleet drivers and independent drivers, a charge dismissed by the firm.The protest which was organised by the drivers under the banner of Bharath Transportation Group alleged that the company was recruiting drivers from outside the state, which affected the income of local drivers here.

Read Also Uber Partners With Sulabh International To Provide Free Sanitation Access For Drivers In Nine Major...

Police reached the spot and intervened to bring the situation under control after some of the drivers allegedly attempted to enter the office by breaking the locked door.In a statement, Uber strongly condemned the incident and categorically denied the allegation of differential treatment between fleet drivers and independent drivers.

"We strongly condemn the use of violence and intimidation by a few individuals who had gathered outside Uber's driver centre in Bengaluru. We also categorically deny any allegation of differential treatment between fleet drivers and independent drivers - our policies are designed to ensure fairness, transparency, and equal opportunity for all, regardless of their operational model," it stated.Uber further stated that it operates on a zero-commission model where drivers retain 100 per cent of fares after a nominal subscription fee.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.