Why Your Income Tax Refund Gets Delayed? 5 Key Reasons Behind Slow Processing Explained

New Delhi: Your income tax refund can get delayed if there are mistakes in your ITR. This includes wrong bank account numbers, IFSC codes, or PAN details. Even small errors can stop the refund from being processed on time.

Extra Verification by the Tax Department

Sometimes the Income Tax Department may check your return more carefully. This happens if there are differences in your income, taxes paid, or investments. Refunds over Rs 1 lakh usually take longer because they need extra checks. Returns with foreign income, capital gains, or many income sources also need manual review, which slows things down.

Bank Problems or Pre-Validation Issues

If your bank account is closed, inactive, or not properly pre-validated, the refund cannot reach you. The account must be active and correct for the refund to be processed.

Pending Taxes or E-Verification Delays

If you have unpaid taxes or tax demands, the refund will be held until the issue is resolved. Also, if you do not complete e-verification on time after filing your ITR, your refund cannot move forward.

Other Reasons

Sometimes, defective returns under Section 154 need to be corrected before a refund is issued. Large refunds may also be delayed if the government has temporary cash shortages. If your declared tax does not match Form 26AS or other reports, the department may pause your refund until everything matches.

Check Your Refund Status

Simple ITRs like ITR-1 are usually processed faster. If your refund is taking time, check the Income Tax e-Filing Portal to see any pending notices or issues.